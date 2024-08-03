The Breathtaking Hawaiian Beach That's Consistently Ranked In The World's Top 10
One of the most daunting aspects of planning a Hawaiian vacation is choosing between the islands. Some people are lucky enough to squeeze two, maybe three, into one visit, but a thorough exploration of the Aloha State just isn't possible for many travelers. A great way to determine the best island is to consider multiple elements, including quality of resorts, diversity of food options, and especially proximity to Hawaii's best beaches.
Of course, that last one can cause more problems because Hawaii simply has so many beautiful beaches. Where would a person even start when you have breathtaking options like Poipu Beach on Kauai, Wailea Beach on Maui, and Pāpōhaku Beach Park on Moloka'i, among many others? The easy answer is to look to the experts and consider the setting that routinely finds itself on top 10 rankings of the best beaches in the entire world: Hāpuna Beach on the Big Island.
In 2021, Dr. Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, declared Hāpuna Beach the best in the U.S., and the following year it earned the same honor in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for the Best of the Best Beaches. Most recently, Big Island Now readers overwhelmingly declared their love for Hāpuna Beach, with 45% of voters declaring it the best on the island, while Kaunaʻoa Beach finished a very distant second. When the locals are openly raving about it, you know this is a beach worth planning your entire trip around.
Why is Hāpuna Beach considered one of the best in the world?
So many vacation dreams involve big, beautiful, white-sand beaches, and Hāpuna Beach is the largest such setting on the Big Island. This is especially the case in the summer, when the sand stretches as wide as 200 feet across this half-mile oasis. What makes it even better for all types of visitors is that the sand is flat and soft, making it ideal for everything from exploring the lava areas on both ends to resting your eyes under the sun for hours on end. Best of all, the size allows for plenty of guests without feeling overcrowded.
While it's not the best snorkeling spot in Hawaii, this is still a great choice regardless of your experience level, as there are instructors available to help novices. Seasoned veterans can explore the bay's rockier areas for hours and witness the region's wide variety of marine life up close. The summer also means calmer waters — unlike some of Hawaii's more dangerous beaches — so surfers should consider visiting in the winter.
Hāpuna Beach is an "all of the above" setting that is a terrific choice for every type of traveler, from rugged explorers to families with young children. Of course, it's important to note that Hapuna Beach has a "private" area that can only be accessed by resort guests. However, that just means visitors have great options for accommodations as well.
What is there to do around Hāpuna Beach?
The Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area opens daily at 7 a.m. and closes every evening at 7:45 p.m., so an entire day can be spent enjoying the sand and water for a simple entry fee of $5 per person (kids under 3 are free). Plan ahead — at least a week in advance — and book one of the A-frame structures to enjoy private use of picnic tables and outdoor cooking accessories before hitting the waves, playing beach volleyball, or exploring the popular swimming and bodyboarding spots.
The nearby Ala Kahakai trail offers an exceptional and (sometimes challenging) way to see the natural beauty of the Kohala Coast, and avid hikers should enjoy this 2.2-mile path that leads from Hāpuna Beach to Mauna Kea Beach — it's like getting two beautiful settings for the price of one. The Big Island's various reserves, parks, and natural landmarks are also begging to be explored.
While snorkeling is arguably the most fulfilling activity here (given the vast array of marine life to witness), a case can also be made for the area surrounding Hāpuna Beach as a golfer's haven. For starters, anyone staying at one of the nearby resorts can enjoy morning rounds at the Hāpuna or Mauna Kea Golf Courses before heading back to the beach. The Big Island is also home to Nanea Golf Club, which, just like Hāpuna Beach, is regarded as one of the best in the world.