The Breathtaking Hawaiian Beach That's Consistently Ranked In The World's Top 10

One of the most daunting aspects of planning a Hawaiian vacation is choosing between the islands. Some people are lucky enough to squeeze two, maybe three, into one visit, but a thorough exploration of the Aloha State just isn't possible for many travelers. A great way to determine the best island is to consider multiple elements, including quality of resorts, diversity of food options, and especially proximity to Hawaii's best beaches.

Of course, that last one can cause more problems because Hawaii simply has so many beautiful beaches. Where would a person even start when you have breathtaking options like Poipu Beach on Kauai, Wailea Beach on Maui, and Pāpōhaku Beach Park on Moloka'i, among many others? The easy answer is to look to the experts and consider the setting that routinely finds itself on top 10 rankings of the best beaches in the entire world: Hāpuna Beach on the Big Island.

In 2021, Dr. Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, declared Hāpuna Beach the best in the U.S., and the following year it earned the same honor in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for the Best of the Best Beaches. Most recently, Big Island Now readers overwhelmingly declared their love for Hāpuna Beach, with 45% of voters declaring it the best on the island, while Kaunaʻoa Beach finished a very distant second. When the locals are openly raving about it, you know this is a beach worth planning your entire trip around.

