This Beach Destination In Nevada Is A Budget Alternative That Feels Like A Caribbean Island

What can you do in Zephyr Cove that you can't do on a Caribbean vacation? Camp in a cool Airstream trailer at the Zephyr Cove RV Park & Campground, for starters. Full-hookup RV sites and tent camping are also popular options. Next door, the historic, log cabin-style Zephyr Cove Resort, founded as a lakeside inn in 1862, gives you a taste of old Tahoe, with rustic cabins awash in knotty pine decorations, some of which overlook the lake.

This is the kind of resort where many families return year after year to make generational memories. The resort's restaurant, the Sunset Bar & Grille, is also a trip down memory lane, where the sure bets on the menu run toward old-timey classics like blueberry pancakes for breakfast and tomato soup and grilled cheese for lunch. Your grandparents might have stayed in the same room and eaten the same meal, and you'll probably enjoy it every bit as much as they did.

For a beach day, Zephyr Cove may be a less-crowded alternative to stunning Sand Harbor State Park to the north. Big, smooth boulders warmed by the sun make great dive platforms into the lake's cool, clear blue water. If sunning the day away is too relaxing for your tastes, Zephyr Cove also boasts a full complement of resort-style beach amenities comparable to those you'd find in the Caribbean, from jet ski rentals and parasailing to paddle boards for gliding among the smooth boulders that line the shore, where you'll find inlets and lagoons galore to explore.

