This Colorful Seaside Village In California Could Easily Pass As An Italian Getaway
The picturesque town of Capitola is a destination along California's famed Highway 1 that is well worth a visit if you're looking for an American destination that makes you feel like you're in Europe. It's got Italian Mediterranean village vibes and a Goldilocks climate where the summers don't get too hot nor the winters too cold — temperatures rarely max out beyond mid to high 70 degrees Fahrenheit, or below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Before the 1790s, the area that became Capitola had been inhabited by the Aptos, Casjataca, and Uypi peoples. In 1874, Camp Capitola was established along Monterey Bay near the mouth of Soquel Creek as a camping resort for travelers along the coast. The area's reputation as a tourist destination and seaside resort community has continued throughout the decades. To learn more about the city's history, the free Capitola Historical Museum has annually rotating exhibits along with a beach cottage and bath house from over 100 years ago that you can check out.
Capitola is, perhaps, best known for the two rows of 24 candy colored stucco townhouses that make up the Venetian Court. Originally built as condos in the 1920s, the Spanish Colonial Revival-Mediterranean design of these houses goes a long way to give the small city its Italian feel. While most of the pastel-colored historic homes are privately owned, some can be found on AirBnB or Vrbo.
Look for Monterey Bay wildlife while enjoying Capitola's beaches
For a unique view of Capitola, head out into Monterey Bay. The Capitola Beach Company offers stand-up paddle board rentals and tours — don't forget to rent a wetsuit as well since the water is cold year round. Capitola Beach is also a great place to learn to surf. The location is more protected, with mellower waves, especially when compared to most surf spots up the coast into Santa Cruz. Note that winter can bring dangerous storms even to chill Capitola, so keep an eye on the forecast. While you're out on the water, you'll have a chance to see wildlife like dolphins, sea otters, and brown pelicans. You may even spot whales — gray whales migrate through Monterey Bay in spring and winter, and humpback whales can be spied in the bay almost year round, except from December to March.
Even if you don't get into the water, you'll want to wander along Capitola Beach and just sit and enjoy the sights and sounds. The beach and the nearby Esplanade Park hosts beloved annual events, like free concerts every Wednesday during the summer and an art and wine festival in the fall. Just after Thanksgiving, Surfin' Santa paddles onto the beach for a family-friendly event. Another beautiful option is New Brighton State Beach. You can camp along the bluffs overlooking Monterey Bay (reservations required). Trails run through the Monterey cypress, pine, and eucalyptus trees and down to the long, sandy beach.
Boutique shopping, tasty restaurants, and cozy places to stay in Capitola
Capitola Village is the name of the handful of blocks that make up downtown Capitola bordered by the beach and Soquel Creek. It's full of cute boutiques, like Lumen Gallery, which sells home decor, jewelry, and art, and Mia Bella Boutique, known for fashionable beachwear. There are also plenty of restaurants along the Esplanade in Capitola Village, from the casual Pizza My Heart, where you can grab a slice to go, to the more upscale Paradise Beach Grille, where you can dine on a patio overlooking the water. The beach and the village can get busy, particularly on warm summer weekends, and there's limited parking. Take advantage of the free summer shuttle that runs between nearby parking lots and the beach.
Venture beyond Capitola Village for more great food. Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria is a locally loved spot with a wide selection of hot and cold sandwiches and baked goods. The romantic and historic Shadowbrook is the place to go if you're celebrating any occasion. If you're staying within 3 miles, you can get a free ride there in the Shadowbrook Shuttle, a vintage taxi. Then, to get to the front door, you can take a cable car down the hillside. As for where to stay, the Capitola Hotel is right in the middle of the village. For something more off the beaten path, the Inn at Depot Hill has 13 themed guest rooms in a refinished train depot.