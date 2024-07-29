This Colorful Seaside Village In California Could Easily Pass As An Italian Getaway

The picturesque town of Capitola is a destination along California's famed Highway 1 that is well worth a visit if you're looking for an American destination that makes you feel like you're in Europe. It's got Italian Mediterranean village vibes and a Goldilocks climate where the summers don't get too hot nor the winters too cold — temperatures rarely max out beyond mid to high 70 degrees Fahrenheit, or below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Before the 1790s, the area that became Capitola had been inhabited by the Aptos, Casjataca, and Uypi peoples. In 1874, Camp Capitola was established along Monterey Bay near the mouth of Soquel Creek as a camping resort for travelers along the coast. The area's reputation as a tourist destination and seaside resort community has continued throughout the decades. To learn more about the city's history, the free Capitola Historical Museum has annually rotating exhibits along with a beach cottage and bath house from over 100 years ago that you can check out.

Capitola is, perhaps, best known for the two rows of 24 candy colored stucco townhouses that make up the Venetian Court. Originally built as condos in the 1920s, the Spanish Colonial Revival-Mediterranean design of these houses goes a long way to give the small city its Italian feel. While most of the pastel-colored historic homes are privately owned, some can be found on AirBnB or Vrbo.

