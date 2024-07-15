Explore California's Striking Coast On This Beach And City-Filled Road Trip

If you're looking for one of the best road trips in California, arguably in the U.S. and even the world, make a beeline for California's Highway 1. It runs primarily along the coast for 656 miles from Dana Point in Orange County all the way north to Leggett in Mendocino County. Along the way, you get some of the state's most incredible ocean views, and it also snakes through some of California's most iconic cities, from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

The road is a (largely) two-lane highway, running along the top of bluffs and cliffs near the water's edge, giving roadtrippers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and easy access to some of the state's best beaches. The twists and turns of the highway through the more remote stretches force you to slow down, which means safer driving and better chances to admire the landscape. While a determined driver could drive the entire thing in a day without stopping — barring any closures in the Big Sur area (more on that later) — Highway 1 is designed to help you take your time and enjoy your surroundings. Give yourself several days, if possible, to get a feel for the varied communities and landscapes along the journey. Alternatively, you can split it into parts and do each section over a long weekend. Whichever way you choose to drive Highway 1, we're sure you're going to love it.

