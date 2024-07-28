TikToker Exposes Unexpected Reasons This Caribbean Paradise May Not Be What It Seems

The islands that dot the glistening blue Caribbean Sea are popular travel destinations for a number of reasons, including tropical beaches, gorgeous sunsets, unique culture, and great food. Nestled somewhere between Martinique and Saint Vincent lies Saint Lucia (St. Lucia), a small island of volcanic origin that boasts picturesque mountain hikes, breathtaking beaches, iconic chocolate making, and friendly people (especially if you take a trip to the island capital, Castries). It was even voted second on a list of best places to visit in the Caribbean for the years 2023-2024 (via U.S. News & World Report).

Advertisement

Even so, according to a TikToker @soph_sim_travels, there are quite a few unexpected elements you need to watch out for if St. Lucia is on your list of go-to travel spots. It's always helpful to know about crucial details before your visit to a Caribbean island, and according to this travel enthusiast, St. Lucia is unnecessarily expensive, especially when compared to other Caribbean islands she described as "far more enjoyable and just as beautiful."

A visit to St. Lucia can be tailored based on your budget, with luxury resorts costing upwards of $1,200 per night. If you need to spend less money, your average daily cost (inclusive of two-person accommodation) could be anywhere between $200 to $450. That is a weekly cost at a little over $3,000 per person (at most).

Advertisement