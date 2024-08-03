One Of America's Oldest Cities Is A Coastal Vacation Destination Full Of Beaches And History
If you're an American history buff, you may have visited Washington, D.C., the seat of the government. Perhaps you've also stayed at the oldest U.S. inn in Concord, Massachusetts, which is supposedly haunted, or gone to see the Civil War sites at Harpers Ferry. However, there is another town you should put on your list. In fact, it's one of the oldest cities in the country, founded in 1610: Hampton, Virginia, once called Point Comfort.
Travelers will find plenty of history in Hampton, from touring Fort Monroe (pictured), controlled by Union forces during the Civil War, despite Virginia's status as part of the Confederacy, to the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, which focuses on more recent history. However, Hampton stands out due to the sites that celebrate the history and culture of its Black community, which got its start when over 20 enslaved people arrived from Africa on the White Lion in 1619, while emphasizing the role the area played in slavery in the United States.
After filling your head and eyes with the history of Hampton, you can enjoy some time at one of its lovely beaches. Even better? None of the beaches charges for admission, including the Grand View Nature Reserve, where you can spend time on the shore and explore the salt marsh and tidal creek. Get out your walking shoes and swimwear.
Historic sights in Hampton, Virginia
Start your trip to Hampton, Virginia, with a visit to Fort Monroe, the largest stone fort in the United States. It sits right on the harbor, making it an ideal spot to control the bay. President Barack Obama signed an executive order making it a national monument in 2011. Next, check out the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, which has exhibits that cover over 100 years of flight and show over 30 aircraft. It includes the NASA Langley Research Center and the Langley Air Force Base visitor center, where you will find the Apollo 12 Command Module and the Orion PA-1 Test Vehicle.
Ensure you stop by the Tucker Family Cemetery, one of the oldest Black cemeteries in America. It's the burial site place of the family of William Tucker, the first recorded baby of African descent baptized in English North America. You should also check out the Emancipation Oak, the tree near Hampton University where, in 1863, the Black community heard the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.
You can take a self-guided walking tour of Hampton that uses your phone to deliver stories at each location. You'll learn about the history of Virginia's Black culture, downtown, Fort Monroe, and neighborhoods like Aberdeen Gardens (part of the National Register of Historic Places), which the Black community built in 1935 and served as a model for other neighborhoods.
Hampton, Virginia's beaches
After sightseeing, you'll likely want to relax on the shore. Thankfully, Hampton has some great beaches. The three-quarters of a mile-long Buckroe Beach (pictured) stays open all year, with lifeguards on duty from Memorial Day through Labor Day and gentle waves and clear water that make it great for families. It also offers free parking (a major perk), a fishing pier, a playground, shelters for your picnic needs, and a paved boardwalk. If you happen to visit on a busy day, try this hack to find a great beach spot. Consider rounding out your itinerary with Outlook Beach, a public spot that also has lifeguards from Memorial Day through Labor Day from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. each day.
The northeast part of Hampton features the Grand View Nature Reserve, which offers 475 acres of salt marsh, beaches, and tidal creeks to explore. You can park for free on State Park Drive, though arrive early to secure one of the limited spots. The area offers excellent birding and animal spotting and opens from sunrise to sunset.