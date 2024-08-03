One Of America's Oldest Cities Is A Coastal Vacation Destination Full Of Beaches And History

If you're an American history buff, you may have visited Washington, D.C., the seat of the government. Perhaps you've also stayed at the oldest U.S. inn in Concord, Massachusetts, which is supposedly haunted, or gone to see the Civil War sites at Harpers Ferry. However, there is another town you should put on your list. In fact, it's one of the oldest cities in the country, founded in 1610: Hampton, Virginia, once called Point Comfort.

Travelers will find plenty of history in Hampton, from touring Fort Monroe (pictured), controlled by Union forces during the Civil War, despite Virginia's status as part of the Confederacy, to the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, which focuses on more recent history. However, Hampton stands out due to the sites that celebrate the history and culture of its Black community, which got its start when over 20 enslaved people arrived from Africa on the White Lion in 1619, while emphasizing the role the area played in slavery in the United States.

After filling your head and eyes with the history of Hampton, you can enjoy some time at one of its lovely beaches. Even better? None of the beaches charges for admission, including the Grand View Nature Reserve, where you can spend time on the shore and explore the salt marsh and tidal creek. Get out your walking shoes and swimwear.

