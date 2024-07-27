This Famous City In Switzerland Is Overrated And Not Worth A Visit, Per Rick Steves

Rick Steves, with his line of guidebooks, travel shows, and blog, has been a go-to reference for many travelers for years — Steves can break down the best European destinations based on someone's interests, he's got advice for where to go on a budget, and he's full of suggestions for the yummiest places to eat. But along with Steves' recommendations of where you should go, just as importantly, he has some thoughts on where you should not go. When it comes to Switzerland, that place is Geneva.

It's not that Steves thinks that Geneva is inherently bad by any means, but that you just shouldn't consider it worth putting at the top of your travel bucket list. He broke down his issues with the destination on Rick Steves' Europe, calling it "one of Switzerland's largest and most sterile cities." Further, he gave it "the 'nice place to live but I wouldn't want to visit' award." He noted that Geneva is "pleasantly situated on a lake — just like Buffalo is." That seems like a bit of a burn on Buffalo, too, or you could take it as confirmation that you might as well visit somewhere closer to home rather than plan a trip to Geneva.