The Thriving But Underrated Thai Beach City To Visit Instead Of Overcrowded Bangkok
Thailand is a country of extremes, with some of the top resorts, hikes, and cities in all of Asia. If you're after relaxation and some time in the water, Thailand has beaches regarded as some of the world's best in terms of natural beauty. In most cases, especially if you're arriving internationally, your trip will begin in Bangkok, the nation's capital and central hub. Bangkok has long been a fascination for tourists thanks to its bustling nightlife, vibrant culture, and stunning monuments. While it is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you don't want to miss, consider spending some of your trip in the underrated Pattaya City.
Amongst the many coastal cities Thailand has to offer, Pattaya City stands out because of stunning beaches, resorts and lodging, as well as its thriving nightlife, which is especially perfect for those who want to party. In many ways, it's a less-crowded (and cheaper) Bangkok, with the added benefits of a beach. And if you're not one to party or want to avoid the hustle and bustle of a big city, Pattaya City can also suit you because it has a population shy of 120,000 people. That's staggeringly low compared to the whopping 11 million residents who call Bangkok home.
Unlike Bangkok, Pattaya City is far from crowded, with the local economy extremely supportive of tourism. Bangkok is no doubt a special place that's riddled with hidden gems, but it's also overburdened on the tourism front. In 2023, some 22 million travelers visited the city, making it feel far less cozy than Pattaya City, which is way more relaxing.
Why Pattaya City is so underrated
When tourists begin planning their trips to Thailand, they're often eager to see Bangkok because of its luster and chaotic nightlife. And while there's nothing wrong with that, many visitors don't give other major cities a chance because they don't have the same recognition. While Pattaya City isn't off the beaten path by any means, it's definitely a more low-key spot that's slowly exploding in popularity. Since visitors often have a limited amount of time in Thailand, they're more likely to only visit one city, ensuring that their other destinations are more remote or unique, like the mountain city of Chiang Mai.
Pattaya City definitely shouldn't be skipped, especially if you want to spend some time at the beach. The coastal locale has a number of beaches, with some more popular than others. If you're looking for a luxurious trip, consider staying at some of the popular beach resorts, which have tons of amenities, including world-class spas and fine dining.
While there are plenty of remote beaches in Thailand, Pattaya City can give you the same Bangkok feel without Bangkok prices or crowds. The city of Pattaya is about a 2-hour drive from Bangkok, where you'll probably be landing. Don't bother renting a car, however, as Pattaya is easily accessible via bus for as low as $4. There are also a number of private taxi services that can take you from Bangkok to Pattaya City for as little as $28 to $30 if you want to travel more comfortably.
How many days do you need in Pattaya City?
Pattaya City truly is a beast when it comes to excursions and activities. If you're seeking relaxation, Pattaya City is the perfect place to unwind before you go on your next big adventure, like visiting some of Thailand's top islands. Major hotel chains, such as Hilton and Marriott, have locations in the city, making it a great destination if you want to rack up loyalty points. Visitors should hope to have a minimum of three days in Pattaya, though five would be ideal if you want the perfect marriage of lounging and tourism.
Visit some of the city's pristine beaches, like the namesake Pattaya Beach, or take a day trip to Koh Larn Beach, which rests on an island that's a 15-minute speedboat ride away. No trip to Pattaya City is complete without a stroll on the aptly named Walking Street, which serves as a hub for both tourists and locals. You'll find no shortages of bars, restaurants, and clubs on the street, which gets busy at around 10:00 pm.
Beyond soaking in the sun and partying, visitors should investigate some of the city's unique offerings. Spend time at the Sanctuary of Truth, a museum that functions as both a temple and a castle. It's the perfect place to find some inner peace and have some alone time before your nightlife adventures. Be sure to also check out the Big Buddha Temple to soak in the city's rich religious history.