The Thriving But Underrated Thai Beach City To Visit Instead Of Overcrowded Bangkok

Thailand is a country of extremes, with some of the top resorts, hikes, and cities in all of Asia. If you're after relaxation and some time in the water, Thailand has beaches regarded as some of the world's best in terms of natural beauty. In most cases, especially if you're arriving internationally, your trip will begin in Bangkok, the nation's capital and central hub. Bangkok has long been a fascination for tourists thanks to its bustling nightlife, vibrant culture, and stunning monuments. While it is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you don't want to miss, consider spending some of your trip in the underrated Pattaya City.

Amongst the many coastal cities Thailand has to offer, Pattaya City stands out because of stunning beaches, resorts and lodging, as well as its thriving nightlife, which is especially perfect for those who want to party. In many ways, it's a less-crowded (and cheaper) Bangkok, with the added benefits of a beach. And if you're not one to party or want to avoid the hustle and bustle of a big city, Pattaya City can also suit you because it has a population shy of 120,000 people. That's staggeringly low compared to the whopping 11 million residents who call Bangkok home.

Unlike Bangkok, Pattaya City is far from crowded, with the local economy extremely supportive of tourism. Bangkok is no doubt a special place that's riddled with hidden gems, but it's also overburdened on the tourism front. In 2023, some 22 million travelers visited the city, making it feel far less cozy than Pattaya City, which is way more relaxing.

