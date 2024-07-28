Visit This Under-The-Radar Seaside Florida Village To Feel Like You're On A Greek Island Getaway
Haven't quite saved up enough money in the travel fund for your dream trip to Greece? A Floridian destination much closer to home might scratch that itch! The largest Greek community by percentage in America, Tarpon Springs oozes quintessential Greek village charm. Classic blue and white motifs and Greek restaurants line either side of the famous Dodecanese Boulevard, named for the many residents that came from Greece's Dodecanese islands. Deeper in town, you'll find Saint Nicholas, a Greek Orthodox church adorned with the traditional rainbow-hued interior murals.
Located along Florida's Gulf Coast near Clearwater, Tarpon Springs is another underrated and charming Sunshine State town. Nicknamed the "sponge capital of the world" for its thriving sponge reefs, Tarpon Springs was once one of the world's top producers of natural sponges. While sponge production has ebbed and flowed over time, the town's main industry is tourism these days.
From freshly made spanakopita to vibrant Greek holiday celebrations, you'll feel like you've just stepped into a scene from "Mamma Mia!" But there's more than simply the Hellenistic legacy to explore. Visitors will find long stretches of Floridian coastline to sunbathe on, ice cream parlors to satiate their sweet tooth, and dolphin cruises to sail into the sunset on. Come with us to this European haven, hidden away in unlikely Central Florida.
What is Tarpon Springs known for?
While you might think that most Florida destinations are known solely for having some of America's best beaches, Tarpon Springs is so much more than a beautiful stretch of sand. Sponges are the city's claim to fame. A Greek man named John Corcoris heard about the sponge harvesting that was going on in Tarpon Springs. Familiar with the practice of sponge diving in his native Greece, he mechanized the entire process, returned to Greece to recruit more sponge divers, and grew the sponge industry into a million-dollar business.
Unfortunately, a red algae bloom killed all of the sponge reefs in 1947, driving some of the sponge divers away, while others chose a different profession. The reefs eventually made a comeback, seeing a particularly lucrative boom when the Mediterranean sponge reefs were killed by disease in the 1980s. However, the sponge industry never came quite roaring back, so the town mainly relies on tourism nowadays.
Spots around town are a further homage to its Greek roots, including the Dodecanese Boulevard. For a true taste of the local Greek heritage, be sure to visit on January 6 for Epiphany celebrations. The community's teens compete in a cross-diving competition, all in celebration of Jesus' baptism.
How to spend a day in Tarpon Springs, Florida
Tarpon Springs is a small town; you can easily explore it all in a day. Kick off your trip of sponge-filled sightseeing at the Spongeorama Sponge Factory and its small museum. You can uncover even more of the area's unique history at the Heritage Museum, which has a permanent exhibit on the local Greek community. Spend the rest of your morning grabbing coffee at Gennaro's Cafe and strolling along Dodecanese Boulevard for your very own sponge souvenir.
Around midday, head for the famous Sponge Docks to see the blue and white trawlers covered in hanging sponges. Once you've had your fill of sponge sightings, you can catch a boat from the docks to Anclote Key Preserve State Park, one of Florida's many beautiful state parks. Located on an uninhabited barrier island, these secluded beaches are the perfect place to go for a swim, snorkel in the clear water, or admire a lighthouse.
You can't leave Tarpon Springs without diving into the city's rich Greek heritage through your tastebuds. There's no better place to do so than Hellas Restaurant and Bakery. Try mouth-watering Greek classics like flaming saganaki cheese, spanakopita, gyros, and mousaka; however, the pastries and desserts are where this restaurant truly shines. Don't miss the chance to taste its homemade baklava or kataifi.