Visit This Under-The-Radar Seaside Florida Village To Feel Like You're On A Greek Island Getaway

Haven't quite saved up enough money in the travel fund for your dream trip to Greece? A Floridian destination much closer to home might scratch that itch! The largest Greek community by percentage in America, Tarpon Springs oozes quintessential Greek village charm. Classic blue and white motifs and Greek restaurants line either side of the famous Dodecanese Boulevard, named for the many residents that came from Greece's Dodecanese islands. Deeper in town, you'll find Saint Nicholas, a Greek Orthodox church adorned with the traditional rainbow-hued interior murals.

Located along Florida's Gulf Coast near Clearwater, Tarpon Springs is another underrated and charming Sunshine State town. Nicknamed the "sponge capital of the world" for its thriving sponge reefs, Tarpon Springs was once one of the world's top producers of natural sponges. While sponge production has ebbed and flowed over time, the town's main industry is tourism these days.

From freshly made spanakopita to vibrant Greek holiday celebrations, you'll feel like you've just stepped into a scene from "Mamma Mia!" But there's more than simply the Hellenistic legacy to explore. Visitors will find long stretches of Floridian coastline to sunbathe on, ice cream parlors to satiate their sweet tooth, and dolphin cruises to sail into the sunset on. Come with us to this European haven, hidden away in unlikely Central Florida.

