The Scary Reason Climbing Japan's Iconic Mount Fuji Is Prohibited For Most Of The Year

The weather on any mountain top can be changeable, but conditions on the summit of Mount Fuji are notoriously fickle, and that remains true during the summer climbing season. One Redditor wrote of nearing the summit only to encounter "ruthless" wind they described as "the kind where you'd probably fly off the mountain if you didn't hold on to your hiking sticks."

While many unprepared hikers have gotten lucky, hiking up and down within a favorable weather window, others have suffered for underestimating the length of the climbing day or being caught off-guard by a sudden and dangerous change in the weather. High winds and sideways rain can quickly cause the temperature near the summit to plunge, exposing unprepared climbers to increased risk of both hypothermia and altitude sickness. What's more, on a sweltering, 100-degree day, you could be at risk for heat stroke hiking at the lower elevations on Mount Fuji and hypothermia upon reaching the top.

Even if you've taken all the necessary precautions to avoid altitude sickness, you could still be at risk, and the only remedy for the early stages, characterized by nausea, headache and fatigue, is to descend. But that might prove difficult should you find yourself temporarily blinded by fog. Staying warm and taking your time is really the only way to safely summit Fujisan.

