This Breathtaking Resort Is Your Key To An Unparalleled Shallow Dive And Snorkel Sites

When it comes to diving and snorkeling, places like the Great Barrier Reef or one of the Hawaiian islands might spring to mind. However, there's a little-known Indonesian destination with such surreal beauty that it should be on your radar: Wakatobi Resort. Located 600 miles east of Bali in Southeast Sulawesi, it will provide you with the exotic island getaway of your dreams. Yes, the resort offers opulent accommodations, but the star of the show is what lies beneath the sea. The resort's private marine preserve is part of Wakatobi National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. As such, it features a flourishing ecosystem with one of the ocean's highest levels of marine life biodiversity.

Advertisement

It's also home to the House Reef, a renowned site among snorkelers and divers. Hawksbill turtles, coconut octopuses, and an array of fish species are bountiful here — it's little wonder it has been referred to by Scuba Diving Magazine as the "one of the world's premier diving and snorkeling destinations." Impressively, the House Reef, which incorporates hundreds of acres of shallow coral reefs and verdant seagrass meadows, lies directly off the resort beach. A jetty allows easy entry to this vibrant underwater universe.

"The diving is mind-blowing...the health of the reefs and the sheer number of species makes for fantastic dives...and the snorkeling right on the house reef is literally the best we have seen in the world," states one Tripadvisor review. Ultimately, this is a bucket-list experience, and if you're ready to discover the House Reef, you can contact Wakatobi online. However, there are more once-in-a-lifetime adventures where that came from and with superb service to match.

Advertisement