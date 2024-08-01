This Breathtaking Resort Is Your Key To An Unparalleled Shallow Dive And Snorkel Sites
When it comes to diving and snorkeling, places like the Great Barrier Reef or one of the Hawaiian islands might spring to mind. However, there's a little-known Indonesian destination with such surreal beauty that it should be on your radar: Wakatobi Resort. Located 600 miles east of Bali in Southeast Sulawesi, it will provide you with the exotic island getaway of your dreams. Yes, the resort offers opulent accommodations, but the star of the show is what lies beneath the sea. The resort's private marine preserve is part of Wakatobi National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. As such, it features a flourishing ecosystem with one of the ocean's highest levels of marine life biodiversity.
It's also home to the House Reef, a renowned site among snorkelers and divers. Hawksbill turtles, coconut octopuses, and an array of fish species are bountiful here — it's little wonder it has been referred to by Scuba Diving Magazine as the "one of the world's premier diving and snorkeling destinations." Impressively, the House Reef, which incorporates hundreds of acres of shallow coral reefs and verdant seagrass meadows, lies directly off the resort beach. A jetty allows easy entry to this vibrant underwater universe.
"The diving is mind-blowing...the health of the reefs and the sheer number of species makes for fantastic dives...and the snorkeling right on the house reef is literally the best we have seen in the world," states one Tripadvisor review. Ultimately, this is a bucket-list experience, and if you're ready to discover the House Reef, you can contact Wakatobi online. However, there are more once-in-a-lifetime adventures where that came from and with superb service to match.
Wakatobi Resort caters to all of the needs of snorkelers and scuba divers
Those who explore the House Reef at Wakatobi Resort can expect top-notch amenities and assistance. Although the House Reef is readily accessible from shore, shuttle boats are available to take snorkelers farther afield to explore more distant areas of the reef. Plus, if you have any questions or concerns during the excursion, snorkel guides can be found aboard. Needless to say, the House Reef is a perfect snorkeling location — but if you are looking for a more in-depth experience (pun intended), and scuba diving is more your speed, you're in luck, because Wakatobi has over 50 diving sites within its private marine preserve.
Wakatobi Resort also provides transportation from the resort to said diving sites via a fleet of custom designed excursion boats. These dives are also guided and are incredibly thorough to ensure the best possible experience. In addition, snacks and drinks are provided to prevent hangry divers, and, if preferred, boats can be chartered for private snorkeling and diving excursions. Likewise, private dive or snorkel experience managers are available and can aid in crafting the ultimate vacation centered on these activities.
If individuals are interested in seeing the luminous coral reefs in the dark, Wakatobi also offers nighttime dives. But what if you can't dive? No problem. Wakatobi has an onsite diving center that provides a beginners guide to diving called "Discover Scuba." Open water certification is also available upon completion of a four-day course. There's so much to experience, and guests will undoubtedly want to return before their first visit to Wakatobi is over. With a five-star ambiance, we don't blame them.
Travelers can expect a lavish stay at Wakatobi Resort
So, where exactly will snorkelers and divers be staying? Wakatobi Resort features all-inclusive packages with villas and bungalows. Naturally, the latter is the more affordable option. However, the villas, some of which feature private pools, are the epitome of luxury. Villa guests can expect a private dive experience manager, a butler, use of an Olympus TG camera or GoPro, and a private beachfront, amongst other first-class amenities. Note that the villas are available with one or two bedrooms. If you want to vacation at Wakatobi in splendor, the two-bedroom pool villa plus package is the way to go.
In addition to the aforementioned amenities, a pool villa package includes two private dive experience managers, a private boat, a daily spa treatment, and more. But even if you don't decide on this option, know that all packages at Wakatobi include, amongst many other offerings, chef-prepared meals, non-alcoholic drinks, air conditioning, and internet. Speaking of, while you can't ever go wrong with ordering room service, Wakatobi offers meals with a view at their Beach Restaurant. Keep in mind that the menu can be adjusted as needed for those with dietary restrictions or special wishes.
Although Wakatobi is ideal for a couples trip or solo travelers, kids are welcome. In fact, there is an onsite kids club with activities, and babysitters are available. In addition, the diving center offers a diving class for little ones.
Wakatobi Resort is ecotourism at its finest
It's no coincidence that Wakatobi Resort's surrounding waters are immaculate and brimming with life. Although comparable destinations like the Great Barrier Reef are declining in health due to human activity, the opposite is said to be true at Wakatobi. In fact, when Wakatobi was founded in the early 1990s by diver and businessman Lorenz Mäder, he took action to ensure Wakatobi improved rather than damaged the surrounding area.
He has accomplished this through the Wakatobi Collaborative Reef Conservation Program, which is focused on preservation and sustainability. As he explained in a 2021 interview with DIVER Magazine, "This was the first program of its kind. It provided lease payments made directly to local fishermen and villagers to halt destructive fishing practices and encourage local participation in creating a marine reserve." Due to these conservation efforts, the Indonesian government expanded the area in 2002 and created Wakatobi National Park — where over 13,000 square kilometers of healthy coral reefs and marine life flourish.
That said, Wakatobi also cleans and monitors its coral reefs and beaches and provides a dive conduct agreement for participants to sign. On dives, the guides are there not only to assist divers but to act as the ecosystem's defenders. However, it's not just the coral reefs that are prospering thanks to the Wakatobi Collaborative Reef Conservation Program — 17 area villages are provided with economic and educational support.
Go on a diving excursion of a lifetime on the Pelagian
If you're interested in further exploring Wakatobi National Park, consider a diving cruise on the Pelagian. Yes, that's right: On top of everything else, Wakatobi Resort has its very own yacht, which can accommodate up to 10 people. Simply put, this is an exclusive experience that should not be missed. Not only will visitors get to dive in remote areas accompanied by dive guides, they'll also be living it up onboard the Pelagian's five sleek cabins that vary in size.
The smallest is the standard cabin which has two single beds. The deluxe cabin also has two beds: one single, and another that is slightly larger. Furthermore, the two superlux cabins have queen beds, and the largest cabin, the master suite, has a king bed. Regardless, all options have a private bathroom and shower. Like resort stays, diving cruises are all inclusive — cabins, food, and certain non-alcoholic drinks are included in the price. A chef makes the meals so passengers are properly fueled for their dives.
With that in mind, you can plan your vacation to include a stay at the resort and a diving cruise. "The highlight of our 2 week trip was without doubt spending a week onboard the Pelagian live aboard for a tour of the Wakatobi national park and Buton Island," wrote one individual on Tripadvisor. The same reviewer also commented on the service, food, and safety procedures of the cruise.
Other offerings and how to get to Wakatobi Resort
For those who want to take a break from diving or snorkeling, there are plenty of other activities at Wakatobi Resort. For example, there is an onsite spa that provides facials, aromatherapy, and massages. In addition, the resort offers kitesurfing, paddleboarding, cooking classes, marine life discussions, birding excursions, and more. You could also leave the resort and visit a nearby village. All told, Wakatobi is the ultimate destination for explorers consumed with wanderlust on land and on sea.
However, you're probably wondering what the trek to Wakatobi entails. After all, it is a secluded island. As previously mentioned, it's hundreds of miles away from Bali. In fact, this is where the journey to Wakatobi begins. Travelers must fly to Bali's Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and stay one night in Bali before taking a private guest flight to Wakatobi's own airstrip. Note that this flight is under three hours and is available weekly.
This may sound intricate, but you will be accompanied by Wakatobi personnel the entire way, so you'll be in paradise in no time. To learn more about Wakatobi or to make reservations, make sure to reach out to the resort online. Their team are more than happy to assist in planning every detail of your unforgettable vacation to Wakatobi.
For more information or to contact the Wakatobi team directly:
Email: office@wakatobi.com