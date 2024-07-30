The Most Hidden Beach In Mexico Is A Secluded Cove With Unbelievable Views
There's something to be said about stumbling on undiscovered beaches. Whether it's Barreta Island in Portugal or Hiriketiya Beach in Sri Lanka, you get the sense that you've found something that was not meant to be found. There is a definite thrill to it.
Playa del Amor (Beach of Love) in the Mexican islands of Marietas, although it may not fall under the same category of being undiscovered (we'll get to that in a minute), is still a hidden cove. Its aerial view is somewhat of an internet sensation, at least for travel enthusiasts. Go ahead and Google Playa del Amor, and you'd be pleasantly surprised by how beautiful and unique this beach that resembles a sinkhole looks. The sandy cavern has a natural sunroof that's covered in lush green vegetation. Marietas Islands, which is home to 100 species of birds and lots of plants and animals, is uninhabited.
If you're looking for novel ways to vacation in Mexico, visiting Playa del Amor might just do that for you. You can get to the islands by a boat operated by a licensed tour operator, after which you have to swim or kayak to the beach. It's an hour northwest of Puerto Vallarta (a resort town on Mexico's Pacific coast) and almost three hours from La Cruz de Huanacaxtle (a Mexican fishing village). For all you history buffs out there, Playa del Amor has a somewhat eyebrow-raising past.
Playa del Amor's intriguing history
While Marietas Islands are an archipelago thought to be formed by underwater volcanic eruptions, according to Atlas Obscura, Playa del Amor is apparently a result of bombing rehearsals by the Mexican military during World War I. Controlled explosions done in the early 1900s are thought to have caused the unique shape of the beach. Turns out, campaigning by a scientist by the name of Jacques Cousteau in the 1960s and subsequent protests were instrumental in making the government declare Marietas Islands a Parque Nacional Islas Marietas (Islas Marietas National Park) in 2005. It is also a UNESCO MAB Biosphere Reserve.
Once you get there, apart from marveling at the hidden nature of the beach, you are welcome to explore the flora and fauna, snorkel the coral reef area, sunbathe in the sandbank, swim in the clear water, or simply lounge in the shade taking in your unique Mexican vacation experience. Judging from all the pictures we saw, it's definitely a great spot for a secret romantic visit.
According to travel blogger Ada the Traveler, only around 116 people are allowed to enter Playa del Amor daily. Swimming or kayaking to the small beach will take you through a water tunnel — a cave-like rocky structure, on the other side of which you're bound to experience unbelievable views.
Visiting Playa del Amor: Things to consider
If you're claustrophobic, you might be alarmed at the mentions of "water tunnel" and "cave-like structure". Swimming to this beach is an effort and not for the faint of heart. You may have to be physically fit, as there could be strong tides. Local tour operators that offer rides to the beach stress that your medical history also matters.
On the topic of it being hidden, this may not necessarily be a little-known beach in Mexico. One Reddit commenter counted at least 60 people in this cove when they visited, so be prepared for some crowds once you're there. Also, your time to explore once you're there is going to be limited — 30 minutes to be exact. Plus, the beach might not be accessible on all days of the week, so if you're booking a tour to Marietas Islands just to see Playa del Amor, make sure you ask the tour operator if that would be possible on the day you're planning to visit.
You can depart from Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit, or La Cruz de Huanacaxtle to visit the hidden beach. Third-party tours of the Marietas Islands with a visit to the hidden beach, including snorkeling equipment, snacks, and water, would cost you around $238. Booking directly with local tour operators might be cheaper, but again, check if a visit to Playa del Amor is included in the price. There's also a Marietas National Park conservation fee you have to pay, which is about $5.43 (100 pesos). Tours can be half a day or a full day long.