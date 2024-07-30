The Most Hidden Beach In Mexico Is A Secluded Cove With Unbelievable Views

There's something to be said about stumbling on undiscovered beaches. Whether it's Barreta Island in Portugal or Hiriketiya Beach in Sri Lanka, you get the sense that you've found something that was not meant to be found. There is a definite thrill to it.

Playa del Amor (Beach of Love) in the Mexican islands of Marietas, although it may not fall under the same category of being undiscovered (we'll get to that in a minute), is still a hidden cove. Its aerial view is somewhat of an internet sensation, at least for travel enthusiasts. Go ahead and Google Playa del Amor, and you'd be pleasantly surprised by how beautiful and unique this beach that resembles a sinkhole looks. The sandy cavern has a natural sunroof that's covered in lush green vegetation. Marietas Islands, which is home to 100 species of birds and lots of plants and animals, is uninhabited.

If you're looking for novel ways to vacation in Mexico, visiting Playa del Amor might just do that for you. You can get to the islands by a boat operated by a licensed tour operator, after which you have to swim or kayak to the beach. It's an hour northwest of Puerto Vallarta (a resort town on Mexico's Pacific coast) and almost three hours from La Cruz de Huanacaxtle (a Mexican fishing village). For all you history buffs out there, Playa del Amor has a somewhat eyebrow-raising past.

