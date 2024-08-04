This Pristine Island In Asia Is One Of The World's Most Underrated Tropical Escapes

Have you ever wondered what visiting Phuket, the Thai island beloved by celebrities, felt like before throngs of tourists transformed its fishing villages and isolated beaches into a world-renowned destination? The Cambodian island of Koh Rong, in the Gulf of Thailand, has just started down that development path. A 40-minute ferry ride from the coastal port of Sihanoukville, it still has rustic charm aplenty for explorers who like their island adventures a little on the wild side. Like Phuket, Koh Rong is the quintessential tropical island, complete with palm trees, white sand beaches, and jungle waterfalls. In fact, several seasons of the global "Survivor" franchise have filmed there over the years.

Advertisement

Paved roads and electricity have appeared only recently, so you can happily zip around the island from beach to beach on rented scooters without the traffic risks you'd face in Thailand. But if your party is large enough to, well, have a party, then renting a traditional long boat, which comes with a captain, to tour the more remote beaches is a decadent, day-long must-do. Visitors rave that Sok San Beach is the prettiest they've seen anywhere in the world. Whether you're on a gap-year backpacking tour or a romantic anniversary trip, there's a beach shack with your name on it at day's end, though it's up to you and your budget whether it will be a bungalow on stilts over a river in a real fishing village or a villa at a resort.

Advertisement