This Majestic, Glistening Green Lake In Europe Is Known As The Caribbean Of The Alps
Imagine an emerald-green lake in the Alps with icy water so clear you can see up to 36 feet below the surface. Gorgeous mountains surround it, and trees crowd around the water as if marveling at its color. While this might sound like a dream, it is actually a real-world destination about a two-hour drive from Vienna called Grüner See ( "Green Lake"). Located in the Hochschwab mountains, the lake magically disappears in the summer.
Okay, so there isn't any actual magic at play. Each spring, as the snow from the mountains melts, the runoff fills the valley, creating Grüner See anew. The bright green color comes from the clarity of the water and the limestone underneath (as opposed to the more standard mud). The lack of dust and debris moving at the bottom, something that can give a lake the appearance of Caribbean waters, also contributes. In fact, Grüner See has been called the "Caribbean of the Alps."
When the weather heats up, the water evaporates. As a result, the lake pulls its disappearing act, transforming into a small pond with a depth of about 3 to 7 feet. When full, Grüner See covers the area's hiking trails, benches, and footbridge completely.
Important considerations for your trip to Grüner See
Grüner See's astonishingly colored water covers the trails and other features from the spring melt until July when it begins to recede. May and June are the ideal months to see the full lake. As you might expect, the water, which comes straight from the snowy mountains, is quite cold, hovering between 41 and 43 degrees Fahrenheit.
As enticing as this shimmering and icy lake appears, you cannot swim in it to cool off after your summer activities. It was once a favored spot for scuba divers; no doubt, the opportunity to see benches under the water and be surrounded by the surreal green color created an almost otherworldly experience. However, diving, swimming, boating, and other watersports were officially banned in 2016 due to the fear that these activities would stir up sediment and cause the lake to lose its unusual color.
Dogs may not enter Grüner See, though you can bring them to the area as long as they remain on a leash. Parking costs approximately $6.50 for each 24-hour period; however, you can get a summer season ticket for around $65 and a winter season ticket for about $54. You'll find restrooms near the lot.
Hiking and accomodations around Grüner See
Before setting off for a trek to Grüner See, note that you can don typical summer wear and hiking gear while engaging in outdoor activities. However, it's best to skip the shorts in Austria while visiting the nearby villages and towns, as the locals do not favor this type of clothing. (As a Catholic country, fashion leans conservative).
Travelers can enjoy a 2.3-mile loop around Grüner See, an easy route with an elevation gain of only 275 feet. One user on AllTrails said of the path: "This was a beautiful, easy, and well maintained trail. The lake was amazing and so clear. Since we hiked at the beginning of spring the water level was low in the lake and you could see how it starts to cover the park area as the water melts. We really enjoyed the experience." Kamplsteig Flower Trail, another loop hike that starts at the parking lot, provides views of lovely blooms on the valley floor.
You have multiple options for lodging nearby; however, you'll find Gasthof Seehof right on Grüner See. The inn has guest rooms with showers, Wi-Fi, and TVs listed at less than $60 per night. Alternatively, book a stay at Haus Bergblick, a bed and breakfast with multiple rooms, a balcony, Wi-Fi, free parking, and a coffee shop.