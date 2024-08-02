This Majestic, Glistening Green Lake In Europe Is Known As The Caribbean Of The Alps

Imagine an emerald-green lake in the Alps with icy water so clear you can see up to 36 feet below the surface. Gorgeous mountains surround it, and trees crowd around the water as if marveling at its color. While this might sound like a dream, it is actually a real-world destination about a two-hour drive from Vienna called Grüner See ( "Green Lake"). Located in the Hochschwab mountains, the lake magically disappears in the summer.

Okay, so there isn't any actual magic at play. Each spring, as the snow from the mountains melts, the runoff fills the valley, creating Grüner See anew. The bright green color comes from the clarity of the water and the limestone underneath (as opposed to the more standard mud). The lack of dust and debris moving at the bottom, something that can give a lake the appearance of Caribbean waters, also contributes. In fact, Grüner See has been called the "Caribbean of the Alps."

When the weather heats up, the water evaporates. As a result, the lake pulls its disappearing act, transforming into a small pond with a depth of about 3 to 7 feet. When full, Grüner See covers the area's hiking trails, benches, and footbridge completely.

