Don't Bother Packing This Common Type Of Clothing On A Trip To This European Country
If you're packing for a trip to another state in America, it's pretty easy to figure out what is acceptable clothing. We're used to the expectations of fashion here and usually what you're looking up before you pack is simply the weather. It can be different in Europe, where it's easy to make common clothing mistakes. Some countries (like Italy, for example) expect you to cover your shoulders and knees when visiting churches or holy places. In others, wearing swimwear anywhere except for the beach is a no-no. In one country, however, the item of clothing you shouldn't wear is shorts. That country is Austria and though the city of Vienna is more liberal than the rest, most of the time it's best to make a different choice.
Austria is a Catholic country and dress tends to be a bit more conservative than other places. Shorts are going to pin you down as a tourist very quickly, though there are other types of clothing that do the same thing. While Austria is a fairly safe country, looking like a tourist can still make you a target for scams. Even if it doesn't, it's good to know how to blend in and dress like a local, whether you choose to do so or not.
Why you shouldn't wear shorts (and the other clothing to skip in Austria)
Fashion rules might not be a big deal to you. You might feel that you're visiting from America so you can dress as an American. Of course, you can. However, it's always a good idea to know what rules you're following or breaking and judge reactions accordingly. Shorts and cutoffs just aren't worn often in Austria, unless it's very hot.
The standard clothing for the summer is generally a sundress or skirt with a shirt or trousers if you're dressing in a traditionally feminine manner, or trousers and a collared shirt for a more traditionally masculine look. (That said, you may see some people from the younger generations, particularly in Vienna, breaking these rules.) While you can go all out and get dressed up for things like the opera in Vienna, casual is generally fine, as long as it looks pulled together.
Shorts aren't the only clothing choice to avoid while visiting Austria. It's also bad form to wear pajamas out for a walk in the city as people sometimes do in the United States. Hiking clothing, baseball caps, and athleisure wear are for exercise, not for sightseeing in town. Oddly enough, you aren't required to cover your shoulders and knees in churches in Austria. That said, it's still a good idea to respect the place you're visiting.
What to wear in Austria instead of shorts
The look in Austria is pulled together and, again, conservative. Neutral shades or mild prints are a good idea, which makes packing light easier. That way you can mix and match tops and bottoms so you don't have to bring as much. In terms of footwear, avoid flip-flops and go for good, sturdy walking shoes or boots instead. Shoes that don't hurt your feet are one item to splurge on for sightseeing, no matter where you're going.
Opt for a higher-cut top, as Austrians generally show less cleavage than you may be used to, and keep the mini-skirts in your home closet. Again, it's not that you can't wear them. You can. You're just going to stand out. However, go right ahead and strip down to your bathing suit (or nothing in certain places) if you decide to go swimming in an Austrian lake (where flip-flops are appropriate). It's also important to note that the summer can get rainstorms, so make sure you bring a good raincoat. Another tip we're happy to share if you're someone who wears skirts: If you're worried about a breeze blowing it up or the dreaded thigh sweat, it's a great idea to wear a pair of neutral (gray, lavender, and something close to your skin color are unlikely to show) bike shorts underneath.