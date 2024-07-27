Don't Bother Packing This Common Type Of Clothing On A Trip To This European Country

If you're packing for a trip to another state in America, it's pretty easy to figure out what is acceptable clothing. We're used to the expectations of fashion here and usually what you're looking up before you pack is simply the weather. It can be different in Europe, where it's easy to make common clothing mistakes. Some countries (like Italy, for example) expect you to cover your shoulders and knees when visiting churches or holy places. In others, wearing swimwear anywhere except for the beach is a no-no. In one country, however, the item of clothing you shouldn't wear is shorts. That country is Austria and though the city of Vienna is more liberal than the rest, most of the time it's best to make a different choice.

Advertisement

Austria is a Catholic country and dress tends to be a bit more conservative than other places. Shorts are going to pin you down as a tourist very quickly, though there are other types of clothing that do the same thing. While Austria is a fairly safe country, looking like a tourist can still make you a target for scams. Even if it doesn't, it's good to know how to blend in and dress like a local, whether you choose to do so or not.