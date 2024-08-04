Head To This Iconic State Park To Explore One Of The East Coast's Most Beautiful Beaches

You can find plenty of national parks on islands and beaches, but there are gorgeous state parks (which are different from national parks) where you can admire the waves and put your toes in the sand, too. If you're looking for a relaxing and beautiful stroll along the water, Silver Sands State Park in Milford, Connecticut is one of the best options on the East Coast. The landscape, and the many water birds that inhabit it, make it a truly special place.

There's no need to pack your hiking boots this time — the path at Silver Sands is more of a walk than a hike. Visitors to this unique place can stroll along its wide, flat boardwalk and take in the view no matter their fitness level. If you come at the right time, however, you can take a slightly more challenging route and walk along an exposed sandbar to the nature preserve known as Charles Island.