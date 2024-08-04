Head To This Iconic State Park To Explore One Of The East Coast's Most Beautiful Beaches
You can find plenty of national parks on islands and beaches, but there are gorgeous state parks (which are different from national parks) where you can admire the waves and put your toes in the sand, too. If you're looking for a relaxing and beautiful stroll along the water, Silver Sands State Park in Milford, Connecticut is one of the best options on the East Coast. The landscape, and the many water birds that inhabit it, make it a truly special place.
There's no need to pack your hiking boots this time — the path at Silver Sands is more of a walk than a hike. Visitors to this unique place can stroll along its wide, flat boardwalk and take in the view no matter their fitness level. If you come at the right time, however, you can take a slightly more challenging route and walk along an exposed sandbar to the nature preserve known as Charles Island.
Walk from Silver Sands State Park to Charles Island
The East Coast has more beaches and island getaways than most may realize, but Silver Sands stands out due to a fascinating pathway that sometimes rises out of the ocean at low tide. Many people enjoy visiting this state park in the hottest months of summer to go swimming at the beach. However, if you come between mid-September and late April, you can visit Charles Island. The island nature preserve waits right off the coast of Silver Sands, and you only have to walk to get there.
A sandbar from the island to the shore often appears at low tide, making it possible to simply stroll across what looks like a path amidst the waves. Along the way, you can see the many exposed shells and smooth rocks usually found under the water. Just be warned: When the tide rises, seawater completely covers the sandbar, and the currents can get quite strong. If the tide is set to come in or water covers any part of the pathway, do not attempt to cross. Further, ensure you time your return so that you won't get trapped on the island.
A rare opportunity for birdwatching at Silver Sands
Whether you like swimming, exploring nature, or lounging on the beach, you'll discover plenty at Silver Sands National Park to keep any outdoorsy person occupied — but don't overlook the birds. A big part of what makes the beloved beach so beautiful are the feathered creatures that call it home. It is an important habitat for the birds who spend time in the marshes at Silver Sands and nearby Charles Island. You can find more than 200 types of birds in the area, from gulls and ospreys swooping over the waves to snowy egrets wading through the shallows.
Beyond serving as a great place for raptors to hunt, this spot is a vital nesting area for herons and egrets — which is why Charles Island is off limits to human visitors during warm weather. Luckily, there are still plenty of winged beauties to admire from the beach year-round. Migrating birds often stop at Silver Sands on their long journeys, which makes it a prime destination for birdwatchers from all over the East Coast.