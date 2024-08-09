This Natural Spring Near Panama City Beach Is A Perfect Clear-Water Swimming Spot
Florida is so full of popular tourist spots that some of the state's most beautiful escapes are frequently overlooked. That's especially true when looking for things to do along the Florida panhandle, which is often neglected by out-of-state visitors. If you're planning a trip to the Gulf Coast, or to Panama City Beach in particular, one of your best outdoor getaway options is Econfina Creek — a gorgeous collection of natural springs and kayaking routes.
The creek is less than an hour away from Panama City Beach by car, making it an easy trip for visitors. Once you're there, it's not hard to fill a whole day between the water trails, relaxing natural springs, and rich Florida wildlife. There's also hiking for those who prefer walking to getting on the water. Whatever your preferred method, Econfina Creek is a beautiful spot and a nice change of scenery from your typical beach vacation.
Econfina Creek is great for canoeing and kayaking
To begin your day of freshwater adventuring at Econfina Creek, you'll want to start at the Econfina Creek Canoe Livery, where you can rent your craft of choice. Visit Florida advises marking out around four hours for the whole trip if you intend to catch the shuttle back to the livery at the end of the six-mile route. Of course, that time may vary depending on how long you stick around in the various freshwater springs to relax and soak in the nature.
For those who prefer chilling to a 6-mile trek, most of the springs are on the first leg of the route, giving you the option of paddling just a little ways along the creek before stopping to relax for the rest of your time. However, the whole path is generally seen as beginner-friendly, though you'll have to watch out for the occasional submerged obstacle.
If you're looking for a more intimate nature experience, you can camp along Econfina Creek overnight. There are also picnic areas, hiking trails, and playgrounds, some of which may be less strenuous ways to enjoy the area for families with younger children.
Econfina River State Park is another beautiful getaway
If you're visiting Panama City Beach and want to make a day trip to Econfina Creek, just make sure that you don't confuse it with Econfina River State Park. Plugging the latter into your GPS will take you three hours away, back toward the eastern part of the state. However, this second location is another great visit if you happen to be adventuring around the Tallahassee area.
Like Econfina Creek, this park offers great waterway adventures, as well as hiking trails, bike routes, and even horseback riding. These 4,528 acres have been a registered state park since 1989, and their central location within Florida makes them reasonably accessible for travelers coming from any direction.
Both Econfina River State Park and Econfina Creek showcase the region's rich Gulf-adjacent wildlife, including a bevy of birds, fish, turtles, and other animals. Econfina River State Park is particularly known as a great bird-watching destination, and if you visit the creek route from Panama City Beach, it's not a bad idea to bring some bait and tackle with you.