This Natural Spring Near Panama City Beach Is A Perfect Clear-Water Swimming Spot

To begin your day of freshwater adventuring at Econfina Creek, you'll want to start at the Econfina Creek Canoe Livery, where you can rent your craft of choice. Visit Florida advises marking out around four hours for the whole trip if you intend to catch the shuttle back to the livery at the end of the six-mile route. Of course, that time may vary depending on how long you stick around in the various freshwater springs to relax and soak in the nature.

Advertisement

For those who prefer chilling to a 6-mile trek, most of the springs are on the first leg of the route, giving you the option of paddling just a little ways along the creek before stopping to relax for the rest of your time. However, the whole path is generally seen as beginner-friendly, though you'll have to watch out for the occasional submerged obstacle.

If you're looking for a more intimate nature experience, you can camp along Econfina Creek overnight. There are also picnic areas, hiking trails, and playgrounds, some of which may be less strenuous ways to enjoy the area for families with younger children.