The Best Birdwatching Destinations The US Has To Offer, According To Reddit

Whether you're new to the joys of birding or you've been watching birds for ages, communing with America's fine feathery friends is a fabulous way to experience the nation's eight diverse ecosystems. Using sites like ebird.org or the National Audubon Society, you can easily learn about the birds worth watching in each destination ahead of your trip. A real-world version of "Pokémon Go," birding is a challenge that gives you a chance to get out and explore nature everywhere you go. And with the help of the internet hivemind, it's easier than ever to find out where the true birdwatchers like to spend their time.

Advertisement

To get the inside scoop on the best birdwatching spots in the country, from little-known national parks perfect for family vacations to some of the country's best beach destinations, we spent some time in Reddit's birding communities to discover where seasoned birdwatchers like to vacation. Grab your binoculars and get ready to take a closer look at the best birdwatching destinations the United States has to offer.