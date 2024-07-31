This Charming Island With Some Of Greece's Prettiest Beaches Is A Little-Known Paradise
Everyone's looking for a great Greek vacation spot that other people haven't discovered yet. The press of crowds of tourists can be a bit much in places like Santorini, which gets about 2 million tourists each year. In 2023, Athens capped the number of tourists per day to the Acropolis to just 20,000. It makes sense that people are heading to smaller islands like uncrowded Tinos, which is great for budget travelers, or Syros, which is a quiet and colorful Italian-feeling Greek island. And there's yet another quiet, just about perfect spot in the Cyclades islands that fits the bill for a relaxing Greek beach vacation: Kimolos.
Kimolos is full of gorgeous beaches with only around 1,000 full-time residents, and it's a little off the beaten path. You can either take a ferry ride from Athens that lasts around 6 hours (sometimes more, depending on which one you book), or fly to nearby Milos and take a short car ferry over from the town of Pollonia. Once you arrive, there are some lovely things to see, including the underwater ruins of an ancient city that you can snorkel by, and two local museums that are absolutely worth a visit. However, lounging on the beaches is the activity that you're really here for, and Kimolos has exactly what you need.
What you'll find on the island of Kimolos
Kimolos is a small island with the village of Chorio as its capital. Here, you'll find restaurants, taverns, and hotels, as well as museums. The main port is Psathi (above), which has its own beach. The big tourist site in Chorio is the Kastro, or castle. It's the oldest part of Chorio, which is where all the islanders lived until the late 19th century. People still live in and around the walls and ruins, which you can enjoy walking around. At the west castle gate, you can see a late 16th-century church called Genesis of Christ. Chorio has small and unique stores where you'll find crafts like ceramics, carved wood, or embroidery. Bring cash because credit cards aren't really used here.
In Chorio, you'll find a reconstructed 2-story traditional home that houses the Folk and Maritime Museum. It has a collection of items like ceramics, clothing, and tools, as well as exhibits on the seafaring past of Kimolos. Don't miss the Archaeological Museum of Kimolos, also in Chorio. It's in one of the oldest houses outside the Kastro from 1846, featuring artifacts from the Prehistoric era through late antiquity.
There are hotels in Chorio, but one unusual and charming place to stay is a 19th century windmill. There are several rooms and suites, as well as an English breakfast, air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, and modern bathrooms. With a check-in date in August, rooms are between $191 and $268 per night.
The beaches of Kimolos
Beaches are what Kimolos is known for, with calm waters, particularly on the south coast, where they're protected from winds. If you visit the western part of Kimolos, you can visit Marvrospilia Beach. It's a quiet spot, and it has the remains of the ancient city of Ellinika from the Mycenaean Era (around 1600 to 1100 B.C.E.) to snorkel or dive, about 330 feet from the shore. If you're just coming over from Milos for the day, stop at the port's Psathi Beach, which has pebbles and shallow, turquoise water.
A larger spot to visit is Kalamitsi, which is nearby. This flat beach is great for swimming and very popular, with bars and tavernas for your snacking and drinking needs. A lovely and calm spot is Agios Georgios Beach, which has clean water and sand to lounge on. Finally, also near Psathi in the south is Aliki Beach. This is a rocky area with both pebbles and sand, as well as some shade to relax in. The exceptionally clear water is also a great snorkel spot. On the northeast side is Klima Beach, with white sand and a protected shoreline — it's yet another very popular spot.