This Charming Island With Some Of Greece's Prettiest Beaches Is A Little-Known Paradise

Everyone's looking for a great Greek vacation spot that other people haven't discovered yet. The press of crowds of tourists can be a bit much in places like Santorini, which gets about 2 million tourists each year. In 2023, Athens capped the number of tourists per day to the Acropolis to just 20,000. It makes sense that people are heading to smaller islands like uncrowded Tinos, which is great for budget travelers, or Syros, which is a quiet and colorful Italian-feeling Greek island. And there's yet another quiet, just about perfect spot in the Cyclades islands that fits the bill for a relaxing Greek beach vacation: Kimolos.

Kimolos is full of gorgeous beaches with only around 1,000 full-time residents, and it's a little off the beaten path. You can either take a ferry ride from Athens that lasts around 6 hours (sometimes more, depending on which one you book), or fly to nearby Milos and take a short car ferry over from the town of Pollonia. Once you arrive, there are some lovely things to see, including the underwater ruins of an ancient city that you can snorkel by, and two local museums that are absolutely worth a visit. However, lounging on the beaches is the activity that you're really here for, and Kimolos has exactly what you need.