These Countries Are Some Of The World's Most Dangerous For LGBTQ+ Travelers

The following article contains references to hate crimes, sexual assault, and murder.

LGBTQ+ tourism is a money-making machine. According to a report published by Globetrender in June 2023, LGBTQ+ tourists are set to contribute nearly $600 billion to the global economy by 2030. Where are LGBTQ+ tourists traveling to? Some of the most popular and welcoming destinations are Puerto Vallarta, a beautiful beachside city in Mexico, Berlin, Germany, and Sydney, Australia, amongst others. There are also several LGBTQ+-friendly islands across the world.

Despite this, LGBTQ+ travelers have more they need to take into account when planning a vacation compared to somebody who is cisgender and heterosexual. This includes analyzing and examining their chosen destination to gain an understanding on that country's legislation regarding LGBTQ+ rights. As emphasized by the U.S. Department of State, just because you are a tourist does not mean you are exempt or immune from that country's laws. Thus, it recommends LGBTQ+ travelers purchase travel insurance.

It's also advised to take extra precautions abroad, especially when it comes to using dating apps, which could ultimately expose travelers to violence and crime. With all that in mind, a 2024 report from Statista states that homosexuality is seen as a criminal offense in 64 countries. Needless to say, these are not places you would want to visit if you are part of the LGBTQ+ community. However, certain countries are more dangerous than others. Though not a comprehensive list, the destinations highlighted below present some of the greatest risks for LGBTQ+ travelers.

