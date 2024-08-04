These Countries Are Some Of The World's Most Dangerous For LGBTQ+ Travelers
The following article contains references to hate crimes, sexual assault, and murder.
LGBTQ+ tourism is a money-making machine. According to a report published by Globetrender in June 2023, LGBTQ+ tourists are set to contribute nearly $600 billion to the global economy by 2030. Where are LGBTQ+ tourists traveling to? Some of the most popular and welcoming destinations are Puerto Vallarta, a beautiful beachside city in Mexico, Berlin, Germany, and Sydney, Australia, amongst others. There are also several LGBTQ+-friendly islands across the world.
Despite this, LGBTQ+ travelers have more they need to take into account when planning a vacation compared to somebody who is cisgender and heterosexual. This includes analyzing and examining their chosen destination to gain an understanding on that country's legislation regarding LGBTQ+ rights. As emphasized by the U.S. Department of State, just because you are a tourist does not mean you are exempt or immune from that country's laws. Thus, it recommends LGBTQ+ travelers purchase travel insurance.
It's also advised to take extra precautions abroad, especially when it comes to using dating apps, which could ultimately expose travelers to violence and crime. With all that in mind, a 2024 report from Statista states that homosexuality is seen as a criminal offense in 64 countries. Needless to say, these are not places you would want to visit if you are part of the LGBTQ+ community. However, certain countries are more dangerous than others. Though not a comprehensive list, the destinations highlighted below present some of the greatest risks for LGBTQ+ travelers.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is a culturally-rich Islamic country in the Middle East. It's home to landmarks like Al Masjid an Nabawi, an opulent mosque, and the At-Turaif District, a UNESCO world Heritage site from the 15th century. It's important to note that Saudi Arabia practices Sharia, or Islamic law. As such, same-sex relations are illegal and could lead to severe corporal punishment or death. There are also no protections afforded to trans individuals. In fact, it's illegal for citizens to wear clothing that does not correspond to their assigned gender at birth.
There have even been accounts of men getting arrested for donning women's clothing in 2021 and 2009. In 2010, one man received jail time and a sentence of 500 lashes after being charged with homosexuality. It's for these reasons that A3M Global Monitoring (pdf), a company dedicated to travel risk management, and the Gay Travel Index (pdf) by the Spartacus Gay Guide named Saudi Arabia as one of the worst countries for LGBTQ+ travelers in 2024.
Travel experts and researchers Asher & Lyric Fergusson also branded Saudi Arabia with this title in 2023. They gave the country an F grade after totaling -196 points on their LGBTQ+ Travel Index based on factors such as criminalizing same-sex acts, a lack of gender affirming care, and an overall lack of rights for LGBTQ+ individuals. Interestingly, Saudi Arabia states on its official site (via Out Traveler) that LGBTQ+ tourists are allowed in the country but notes that they must adhere to its laws.
Russia
In Russia, you should think twice before smiling at strangers and visiting the country if you identify as LGBTQ+. Russia, per the Gay Travel Index, is not far behind Saudi Arabia when it comes to discrimination and violations regarding LGBTQ+ rights. The country's leader, Vladimir Putin, has enacted a series of regulations making it clear that the LGBTQ+ community, domestic or foreign, is not welcome. In 2013, disseminating LGBTQ+ propaganda to minors was outlawed. Then in 2022, this same law came to include all individuals. But what exactly constitutes LGBTQ+ propaganda?
Shortly after this legislation was passed in 2022, Yaroslava, a lesbian living in Russia with her partner and son explained to CNN, "According to the law, we are people of non-traditional sexual orientation and children should not see us or that we exist at all. Our son sees us. By that logic, our very existence is 'propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations' within our family. That means we are illegal." Keep in mind that the country states that tourists are also subject to prosecution if they defy these laws.
It's perhaps little wonder A3M Global Monitoring named Russia one of the top 10 most dangerous destinations for LGBTQ+ tourists, as well as a top 10 country with declining LGBTQ+ rights. In 2024, Russia labeled the LGBTQ+ movement as an extremist group. This means that everything from PDA to rainbow attire could count as breaking the law. Note that the U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Russia.
Malaysia
Located in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is a tropical destination suited for nature lovers. Unfortunately, this locale has made headlines not for this aspect but for its laws and actions towards the LGBTQ+ community. Like Saudi Arabia, Malaysia is an Islamic country that practices Sharia law. Simply put, it's illegal to be LGBTQ+ in Malaysia. Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, the country's tourism minister went as far as to tell reporters in Germany in 2019 that they did not have LGBTQ+ individuals in Malaysia. In 2021, Malaysia was top ranked on Asher & Lyric Fergusson's report on the worst countries for LGBTQ+ travelers.
Explaining why Malaysia made their list, Asher told Forbes, "Under state interpretation of Sharia law, homosexuality in Malaysia results in up to 20 years in prison, whipping, and fines." Similarly, they gave the country an F grade and it scored -160 on their LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index in 2023 due to the absence of LGBTQ+ protections, prosecution of transgender individuals, use of violence, and more.
Likewise, Malaysia was named one of the worst destinations for LGBTQ+ travelers by the Gay Travel Index and A3M Global Monitoring.Given all of this, it might not be surprising to learn that Malaysia has well-documented violations of LGBTQ+ rights, which ultimately could put visitors in danger. In 2018, a gay bar in Kuala Lumpur frequented by tourists was raided by authorities. In addition, Malaysia is known to subject citizens to "conversion therapy" and caning, which involves attacking with a cane.
Iran
The Middle Eastern country of Iran is home to 28 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. However, this fact is overshadowed by the nation's legislation regarding LGBTQ+ rights. Consequently, this makes it one of the top 10 most dangerous destinations in 2024 for LGBTQ+ travelers, per A3M Global Monitoring. On the Gay Travel Index, Iran is ranked second behind Saudi Arabia. Most notably, same-sex relations in Iran are punishable by death and this law even applies to minors.
In 2019, one man was hanged for having intercourse with another man. That same year, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's Foreign Minister, explained to German reporters why the death penalty is enacted towards those found engaging in same-sex relations. He said (via DW), "Our society has moral principles. And we live according to these principles. These are moral principles concerning the behavior of people in general. And that means that the law is respected and the law is obeyed." Iran has gone as far to arrest and hand down a death sentence to LGBTQ+ activists.
It's also important to note that in Iran, kissing someone of the same gender could result in flogging. Sex reassignment surgery is allowed but this is seen more as "conversion therapy" rather than gender affirming care, according to a 2022 article published in The Lancet Psychiatry. The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Iran for issues like political unrest. It further warns of the country's laws against LGBTQ+ individuals.
Afghanistan
Iran's neighbor, Afghanistan, does not fare any better when it comes to its LGBTQ+ legislation. Although Afghanistan has seen an increase in tourism since 2023, this is far from a place you'll want to be as an LGBTQ+ individual. On Asher & Lyric's 2023 LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index, Afghanistan amassed -137 points and an F grade. As their research denotes, the country has the death penalty for same sex-relations. It's also illegal to be transgender. In short, LGBTQ+ rights are non-existent.
Afghanistan is controlled by the Taliban, an extremist group that enforces Sharia Law. The country's LGBTQ+ community faces constant threats of violence, as the group has been known to kidnap, sexually assault and kill LGBTQ+ individuals. In 2022, Hamed Sabouri, a 22-year-old gay man was taken by the Taliban and murdered. Its members filmed the act and forwarded the video to his loved ones. Many of Afghanistan's LGBTQ+ citizens have opted to go into hiding or leave the country to avoid this fate.
A3M Global Monitoring considers Afghanistan one of the top 10 most dangerous places for LGBTQ+ travelers. Likewise, the Gay Travel Index also lists the country as one of the most perilous destinations for LGBTQ+ travelers. The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Afghanistan, citing the threat of kidnapping, among others. If you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community and decide to travel to Afghanistan or any of the countries listed above it's advised to avoid PDA and discussing your sexuality or gender identity.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or has experienced a hate crime, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
-
The VictimConnect Hotline by phone at 1-855-4-VICTIM or by chat for more information or assistance in locating services to help. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.