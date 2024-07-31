The 5 Best Cruise Lines For Singles, According To Reviews

Vacations are not just a team sport — solo travelers are also in the game. That's especially true if you're single and ready to mingle while relaxing — which is when a cruise ship full of other eligibles comes in handy. Although this list doesn't comprise just singles cruises, these cruise lines, from Celebrity to Virgin Voyages, are known for uplifting the single crowd. It helps that some of their sailings also breeze through the top islands for solo travelers.

Cruises are increasingly popular with solo travelers. A 2023 survey indicated that over 70% of solo travelers would rather go on a cruise than a land-based holiday (as reported by Cruise Trade News). "Solo travelers love the freedom to leave the ship and explore, but with the safety and comfort of returning to the crew and fellow travelers at the end of the day," Hazel McGuire, general manager of solo-focused Intrepid Travel, told National Geographic. She also reminded readers that not all solo travelers are single.

To determine which cruise lines are the best for single and solo cruisers, we took to the internet in search of reviews and opinions. Pack your most stylish threads, because we're looking for romance at sea.

