The 5 Best Cruise Lines For Singles, According To Reviews
Vacations are not just a team sport — solo travelers are also in the game. That's especially true if you're single and ready to mingle while relaxing — which is when a cruise ship full of other eligibles comes in handy. Although this list doesn't comprise just singles cruises, these cruise lines, from Celebrity to Virgin Voyages, are known for uplifting the single crowd. It helps that some of their sailings also breeze through the top islands for solo travelers.
Cruises are increasingly popular with solo travelers. A 2023 survey indicated that over 70% of solo travelers would rather go on a cruise than a land-based holiday (as reported by Cruise Trade News). "Solo travelers love the freedom to leave the ship and explore, but with the safety and comfort of returning to the crew and fellow travelers at the end of the day," Hazel McGuire, general manager of solo-focused Intrepid Travel, told National Geographic. She also reminded readers that not all solo travelers are single.
To determine which cruise lines are the best for single and solo cruisers, we took to the internet in search of reviews and opinions. Pack your most stylish threads, because we're looking for romance at sea.
Celebrity Cruises
Aboard Celebrity Cruises, solo travelers are able to have their own stateroom built for a single cruiser. Per the cruise line's website, there are also special events for solo travelers during sailings. Celebrity Cruises is one of the most LGBTQIA+ friendly lines and has even won solo traveling awards. If you're a single cruiser, you can do worse than boarding a Celebrity Cruises vessel.
Elizabeth Wright outlined her solo experience onboard a Celebrity ship in an article for Cruise. She outlined how, after attending an LGBTQIA+ mixer on day one, she met some friends she spent a lot of time with on the cruise. Wright wrote that she appreciated the single staterooms had actual queen-sized beds, whereas her cabin had two twin beds pushed together. However, she also noted that there weren't any "solo-only events" during her sailing on the Celebrity Ascent.
Many Redditors highly recommend Celebrity for solo or single cruisers, especially if the ship has the special single cabins. One Reddit user even commended the cruise line for its solo-friendly eating arrangements for those meals you just want to be alone. "On Edge-class ships, there's a long shared table facing the window on each side of the buffet, perfect for solos," they wrote. "Even solo-friendly [Norwegian Cruise Line] doesn't offer solo buffet seating so kudos to Celebrity." Meanwhile, many users in the thread vented about Celebrity's pricing structure, saying that individual tickets can cost as much as sailing as a duo.
Holland America
Similar to Celebrity, Holland America also has a handful of single staterooms for its solo traveling cruisers. Plus, the cruise line is known for hosting events to help folks traveling alone meet other solos aboard the ship. It should be noted, however, that Holland has a reputation for hosting an older crowd compared to other cruise lines. Even so, the company doesn't charge an extra supplement fee for folks traveling alone in the solo cabins.
What makes Holland different from other ships on this list is its vibe. Some Reddit users who have sailed solo with them appreciate that they don't have a party aesthetic. Another commenter noted that they prefer the quieter nature of the ships. Furthermore, Holland is one of the cruise lines with the best food.
One Holland cruiser commented in a Cruise Critic thread about singles events that their attendance varies day to day, so be proactive. They wrote of meeting other solo cruisers: "There are usually way more women than men [at the events]. You can take a proactive approach and suggest meeting for lunch in the [main dining room] and arrange it with the dining room manager." Another cruiser concurred that whether the singles events happened depended on the employee in charge.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Given that Norwegian Cruise Line was the first to build staterooms for singles, it is no shock to see the company on this list somewhere. Per the NCL website, these studio rooms do not have a single supplement fee, have private lounges for mingling, and the company hosts events for solo cruisers. These events can include things like pub crawls and cocktail-tasting classes. Did we mention NCL is among the lines with its own private island in the Caribbean for cruisers to enjoy? There is plenty to like here.
One Redditor recommended that single travelers attend events that aren't just centered around other solos to meet more people. NCL will assign single cruisers a concierge, another user explained. "Usually, NCL has an assigned solo traveler concierge service where they have daily sign ups for people who want to see a show together or dinner together," they wrote. "There is a bar inside the solo area open a couple hours a night. They have daily solo meetup ... all in all, I don't think any other cruise line comes close as far as catering to solo travelers than NCL."
Although the studio staterooms have their perks, they also have downsides. One cruiser on a Cruise Critic thread wrote that they were too small to enjoy outside of sleeping and getting ready for the day. Another traveler in the thread advised solos to shop around before committing to a studio since other cabins can sometimes be cheaper.
Princess Cruises
Despite not having single cabins like several other ships, Princess Cruises seems to cater to the same crowd. They do so by hosting singles nights and other events for solo cruisers. Previous travelers have attested on Cruise Critic that there are solo meetups or events nearly every day of sailing, although another Princess cruiser mentioned in the same thread that these gatherings aren't always well attended.
Princess also has an active social media community. Redditors suggest that single cruisers find their specific sailing to meet new people long before you climb aboard. Even if you don't find anyone beforehand, one Redditor wrote that there is ample opportunity on the ship between singles events and mealtimes. However, a traveler in a Cruise Critic thread called those solo activities "a mixed bag" that could be just awkward icebreakers.
Something else to keep in mind with Princess is that dining isn't always easy for single or solo cruisers. One Cruise Critic reviewer said they had issues at every dinner during their sailing. "Long lines if you had a res, [friend and I] asked to share and one time we actually ended up sharing a 6 top, another night they put me alone at an empty 6 top," they wrote. "The waiters were really nice though, they felt sorry for me I think."
Virgin Voyages
To no one's surprise, the adults-only Virgin Voyages is one of the best cruise lines for single travelers. Virgin has previously won awards for its solo travel-minded cruises, which feature events for partiers and quieter adventurers alike. As with the other lines, Virgin plans solo-friendly activities such as adult-oriented games and karaoke. This company also has single-cabin options without an additional fee for solo cruisers.
One of the main events for singles is the so-called Grog Walk (pub crawl), which one Redditor recommends cruisers sign up for right away since it always fills up quickly. The user also said that if you don't meet anyone at the meetups, try going to dinner at Gunbae, grab a high top at Test Kitchen, or hang at the bar at Pink Agave. Another Redditor suggested brunching at The Wake if you need another spot to meet new people. A Cruise Critic reviewer also mentioned that their sailing had several "special interest groups" for like-minded solos to get together.
While many travelers on Reddit acknowledged the variety of ages aboard their Virgin Voyages trip, another reviewer noted that the variety on theirs skewed much older. Because of that, they didn't have a good time as a solo cruiser. It's generally believed that Virgin's target demographic is between 30 and 60, but the average age is actually 47.
How we made our choices
To determine which cruise lines were best for single travelers, we turned to reviews from past travelers. Scoping out the conversations on Reddit and Cruise Critic, we determined that these were the best cruise lines for single travelers based on real experiences. We also used articles written by previous solo cruisers on their experiences.