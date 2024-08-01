One Of Washington's Clearest Lakes Is The State's Most Thrill-Filled Summer Vacation Spot

There's no question that Washington is heaven for outdoor adventurers. The state offers some of the country's most scenic and rewarding hikes. Likewise, Washington has lesser-known state parks ideal for nature lovers. The Evergreen State is also home to Lake Chelan, the third deepest lake in the country. Located about five hours from Seattle, it's famed for its pristine cerulean water formed by glaciers. The water is so clear it appears otherworldly. Although there is never a wrong time to visit Lake Chelan, summer reigns supreme.

Typically, temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s from June to September, perfect for hiking or swimming at Lake Chelan State Park. Adrenaline seekers will also find many action-packed options, such as traversing Lake Chelan at high speed with a jet ski from Shoreline Watercraft & Boat Rental. But why limit yourself to the water or land?

Visitors can soar above Lake Chelan with Paraglide Chelan or Skydive Chelan. If these activities don't suit your fancy, how about zip lining? At High Trek Chelan, you'll encounter a series of climbing courses and zip lines, all of which overlook Lake Chelan. In addition to the above attractions, there's more summer merriment to be found.