One Of Washington's Clearest Lakes Is The State's Most Thrill-Filled Summer Vacation Spot
There's no question that Washington is heaven for outdoor adventurers. The state offers some of the country's most scenic and rewarding hikes. Likewise, Washington has lesser-known state parks ideal for nature lovers. The Evergreen State is also home to Lake Chelan, the third deepest lake in the country. Located about five hours from Seattle, it's famed for its pristine cerulean water formed by glaciers. The water is so clear it appears otherworldly. Although there is never a wrong time to visit Lake Chelan, summer reigns supreme.
Typically, temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s from June to September, perfect for hiking or swimming at Lake Chelan State Park. Adrenaline seekers will also find many action-packed options, such as traversing Lake Chelan at high speed with a jet ski from Shoreline Watercraft & Boat Rental. But why limit yourself to the water or land?
Visitors can soar above Lake Chelan with Paraglide Chelan or Skydive Chelan. If these activities don't suit your fancy, how about zip lining? At High Trek Chelan, you'll encounter a series of climbing courses and zip lines, all of which overlook Lake Chelan. In addition to the above attractions, there's more summer merriment to be found.
Fun in the sun at Lake Chelan's water parks
♬ The Spins X The Other Side x Kids - darcy stokes
Lake Chelan may be acclaimed for its depth; however, this destination also has the largest wave pool in the world (seen above) at Lakeside Surf, which produces one wave that can get up to 6 feet high. The facility offers 45-minute surf sessions led by an array of coaches for guests age 10 and up. Keep in mind that Lakeside Surf is located within Slidewaters, a seasonal aquatic park situated directly across from Lake Chelan.
Ranked as one of the best things to do in Lake Chelan by Tripadvisor, Slidewaters is a family-friendly attraction. It features a lazy river, mat racers, various riveting water slides, and much more. "Amazing! Though it's a bit smaller than we might be used to in large cities we had a blast at this park. Slides were fun and the lines weren't long at all. Everyone had a great time and we found the value to be great too!" stated one Tripadvisor reviewer.
For those keen on finding shade from the bright Washington sunshine, Slidewaters offers cabana and pavilion rentals. There is also an onsite eatery, but note that food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed in the park. Likewise, locker rentals are available for guests. So, whether you surf, swim, or float, one thing is for sure; you'll make the most out of the summertime in Lake Chelan.
How to get to Lake Chelan and where to stay
Overall, it would be an understatement to say that Lake Chelan is the place to go for a scenic yet thrilling getaway in the Pacific Northwest. If you are not located in this region, the closest airport to Lake Chelan is Pangborn Memorial Airport (EAT) in Wenatchee. Note that it's about three hours away from Lake Chelan. Out-of-state visitors could fly to Seattle and take a connecting flight to Wenatchee and then make the drive to Lake Chelan.
Guests who want to enjoy scenic views of Lake Chelan can stay at Campbell's Resort. It offers a sandy swimming beach, kayak rentals, two pools, and much more. There's also Lakeside Lodge & Suites. In addition to also having two pools (one indoor and one outdoor), it provides guests with a complimentary breakfast. Lakeside Lodge & Suites is conveniently located next to Lakeside Park, where visitors can access Lake Chelan.
Beyond water-based activities, Lake Chelan is known for its many distinct wineries. For instance, Vin Du Lac Winery and Tsillan Cellars double as wineries and eateries. Thus, visitors can go wine tasting and have a gourmet meal as well. What better way to end an evening spent on the water with a delicious glass of vino? For more summertime destinations in Washington, check out the hidden gem beach that holds the remarkable record of the longest in America.