The Gorgeous And Exhilarating Hike In Utah That's Often Overlooked For Zion's Angels Landing

Zion, located in Utah (a state with a whopping five national parks that can all be seen in one road trip), is one of the most-visited national parks in the United States. And, according to AllTrails, Angels Landing is the best-rated hike within the park. However, the problem with Angels Landing is that despite its incredible views, the hike is actually quite dangerous and crowded — making it one of those trails only recommended for experienced hikers. Because of this, the National Park Service has implemented a permit system for the trail. While getting a permit for Angels Landing is not as hard as some other popular hikes, it's still a hassle.

Advertisement

So, if you want to experience the beauty of Utah without the crowded trails or the inconvenience of hiking permits, where can you go? One good option is the Box Canyon trail located in Maple Canyon near the town of Moroni. Although it may not have the sweeping views you'd get at Zion, it does offer an interesting and otherworldly landscape of slot canyons and giant boulders. Plus, the hike even ends at a climbable waterfall. If that sounds like a blast to you, here's everything you need to know about this overlooked trail.