Should You Arrive At The Airport On Time After Your Flight Is Delayed? Here's What To Know

Flying takes you to breathtaking places that you can happily check off your bucket list. However, it can also be one of the most challenging experiences. If you're dealing with awful, stressful airports, extra-long travel times, and sleepless nights during travel, for instance, the joys of jet-setting across the world can dull.

Receiving "flight delayed" notifications before you are scheduled to take off can be infuriating for some. For others, it could feel like a reason to sleep in, run more errands before arriving at the airport, or simply adapt a more leisurely pace to pre-flight preparations. Is it important to keep to the same airport arrival time if your flight is delayed? Or could you arrive a little late?

Experts caution against arriving late. As travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told The Washington Post, getting on a flight at the right time is your responsibility, not the airline's. Besides, planes delay flights for a number of reasons, including bad weather, mechanical problems, staffing shortages, inbound flight delays, and more. So once the problem is fixed, and rest assured the airline is working to fix it, your flight is going to have a new departure time — and it could be sooner than you think. Put more plainly, delays can be reversed. You don't want to be the one feeling miserable about taking an extra hour to shower only to have missed a flight to beautiful Dublin. There are, however, a few things to keep in mind.

