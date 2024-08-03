Why Food Poisoning Is More Common On Cruise Ships (& The Best Way To Avoid It)

Cruises might sound like the perfect getaway, but they come with an unexpected catch that causes some to avoid taking a cruise. People getting sick happens more often than you'd like to think, whether it's the classic seasickness that clears up after a few miserable days or a sudden medical emergency that forces staff to kick you off the ship (to get medical attention, of course). Sure, everyone knows about norovirus, the infamous cruise ship plague also known as the stomach flu, but there's another illness causing severe tummy trouble: Food poisoning. Unfortunately, this is because not all the food served on cruises is as fresh as you'd hope.

Make no mistake, though, cruise food is generally a far cry from those bland, pre-packaged airplane meals. In fact, it's the exact opposite. Many cruises have talented chefs, bakers, butchers, and other culinary professionals on board who whip up delicious dishes for travelers. Cruises are also famous for their extensive buffets that serve a variety of options. The downside? Cruise ships can go days without docking, which means fresh ingredients can be in short supply. While produce is sourced every week, some items, like slabs of meat and fish that are stored chilled, are sourced only two to three weeks. If you're not careful on your culinary adventures on the ship, you might find yourself spending more time in the bathroom than enjoying the ocean view.

