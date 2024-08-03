Why Food Poisoning Is More Common On Cruise Ships (& The Best Way To Avoid It)
Cruises might sound like the perfect getaway, but they come with an unexpected catch that causes some to avoid taking a cruise. People getting sick happens more often than you'd like to think, whether it's the classic seasickness that clears up after a few miserable days or a sudden medical emergency that forces staff to kick you off the ship (to get medical attention, of course). Sure, everyone knows about norovirus, the infamous cruise ship plague also known as the stomach flu, but there's another illness causing severe tummy trouble: Food poisoning. Unfortunately, this is because not all the food served on cruises is as fresh as you'd hope.
Make no mistake, though, cruise food is generally a far cry from those bland, pre-packaged airplane meals. In fact, it's the exact opposite. Many cruises have talented chefs, bakers, butchers, and other culinary professionals on board who whip up delicious dishes for travelers. Cruises are also famous for their extensive buffets that serve a variety of options. The downside? Cruise ships can go days without docking, which means fresh ingredients can be in short supply. While produce is sourced every week, some items, like slabs of meat and fish that are stored chilled, are sourced only two to three weeks. If you're not careful on your culinary adventures on the ship, you might find yourself spending more time in the bathroom than enjoying the ocean view.
Food on cruises don't always have the best quality
Between 2008 and 2014, the CDC reported a total of 129,678 cases of acute gastroenteritis (FYI, food poisoning is gastroenteritis) among cruise passengers. Royal Caribbean's Vice President of Food and Beverage, Linken D'Souza, proudly stated that in a Royal Caribbean Blog interview that cruise food service is "the most highly regulated food service operation on the planet." However, CDC inspection documents obtained by NBC6 revealed some unsettling details: Dead pests found in stored ingredients like flour and margarine, and insects — which potentially carry bacteria — discovered in various food service areas. They were even spotted on food like bagels and bread. Some of these issues might be due beyond the staff's control, so if you're hopping on a cruise, be extra cautious.
But don't think cruise lines aren't trying to keep things clean. They take food safety seriously, meticulously handling ingredients and sourcing the freshest produce whenever they dock. It just so happens that they can't source every single day. "Fresh produce is often sourced locally during the itinerary, since it must be managed and delivered very carefully due to limited shelf life and storage temperature constraints," Emanuele Lavarello, food and beverages procurement director at MSC Cruises, explained to CNN. "We also use tactics like buying different kind of ripeness for the same products in order to have ready-to-eat items that can be served at perfect ripeness for the guests throughout the cruise."
Avoid certain foods and always wash your hands on cruises
Just like you might think twice about those complimentary hotel breakfasts, it's smart to be picky about what you eat on a cruise, especially at buffets where everyone and their brothers are digging in. The CDC recommends steering clear of food that's not at the right temperature, as food poisoning germs love to thrive between 40°F and 140°F. The FDA backs this up, saying hot foods should be kept at 140°F or hotter. Besides, who wants to eat stale food anyway?
The CDC also advises avoiding anything raw, so if you're looking to dodge a bout of tummy trouble, maybe skip the sushi and raw oysters. And if you want your fruit and veggie fix, stick to those you can personally wash and cut or the ones that come in factory-sealed containers like those little fruit cups. A user on the sub-Reddit r/cruise also offered a nifty tip about dining in cruises: "Like with most buffets, look for dishes that are either super popular (and thus replenished often) or won't suffer under heat lamps," they wrote. "At breakfast I'd go for hash browns, omelettes or eggs cooked to order, bacon, and oatmeal."
And, of course, don't forget the golden rule: Wash your hands regularly. Give them a good scrub for 20 seconds before diving into your meal and again before you touch your face. But you knew that already.