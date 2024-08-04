One Of The Oldest Public Parks In Hawaii Is A Beautiful Family-Friendly Spot Full Of Activities

For families who love nature, the Waikiki Aquarium at Kapi'olani Park is small but mighty. It's a great place to learn about Hawaii's wildlife with exhibits on the endangered Hawaiian monk seal, colorful tropical fish, and native Hawaiian plants. Even if you're not all that interested in the wildlife, it is air-conditioned, so that can make for a welcome respite after hours at the beach. Kapiʻolani is also home to the Honolulu Zoo with hundreds of animals, from native Hawaiian birds to black rhinos from Africa. Even with its diverse range of animals, it's small enough that you can explore it all in a few hours.

Advertisement

The zoo is also a good destination for anyone with art lovers in the family. If you stroll along its exterior perimeter, you'll find an outdoor art gallery that is aptly named Art on the Zoo Fence. Along Monsarrat Avenue, which cuts east and west through the park, a rotating group of local artists hang their work literally on the fence — including photography and watercolor paintings made with coffee.

If you're looking to just take a moment to relax in the shade, there are huge banyan, monkeypod, and ironwood trees in the park. They also make for a perfect place to enjoy a picnic lunch together as a family out of the sun and off the sand. Many of the trees date back to the time when the park was founded in the 1870s.

Advertisement