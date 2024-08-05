This Underrated Southwestern Island Has One Of America's Only Mesmerizing Pink Lakes

Being close to a lake can evoke feelings that very few travel experiences can — stillness and your own "smallness" in the grand scheme of things. This is true whether you're visiting the most-filmed lakes in the world or underrated lake towns in Florida. Utah, the U.S. state known for its national parks, skiing, and the Sundance Film Festival, also has a lesser-known island — Stansbury Island — that offers breathtaking views of a unique type of lake. It is a pink body of water that belongs to something else the state is famous for — the Great Salt Lake.

Just under an hour's drive from Downtown Salt Lake City, Stansbury Island is a relatively rugged area that doesn't get much in the way of tourist attention, and portions of it are privately owned. Those who do visit get to enjoy fantastic hiking and gorgeous sunsets and sunrises, but the real highlight is the mesmerizing pink lake. The Great Salt Lake is touted as the largest saline lake in the Western Hemisphere and has two areas — Stansbury Island and the northern bay by the Spiral Jetty — that are rosy in hue. Talk about stumbling onto a place that will force you to take out your phone and click away!

But before we get into how you can travel to this wonder, let's take a look at why the lake is pink to begin with and how safe it is for swimming.

