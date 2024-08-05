The Trendiest Area In Japan Is Full Of Animal Cafés And Thrilling Nightlife Adventures
Japan is famous for its culture as well as its beautiful scenery and cityscapes. Anime, tea ceremonies, history, Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms, sushi, and gardens are some of the many reasons people are eager to travel to this unique country. And of course, if you're looking to visit Japan, the capital is a place you have to see.
Shibuya isn't its own place anymore, but a ward of Tokyo, located to the west of the heart of the city. There are a total of 23 wards that make up Tokyo, but fashionable Shibuya stands out amongst the others for several reasons. The most famous part of this ward is easily Shibuya Crossing. This crossing is the busiest crosswalk in the world, with millions of people using the intersection every day. In fact, it's estimated that at peak times, somewhere between 1,000 and 2,500 pedestrians traverse the intersection every two minutes, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
While you should definitely visit Shibuya Crossing and watch people walk by from a nearby coffee shop, or take the crossing yourself, there is so much more to do in Shibuya. This ward is full of life, fashion, and culture, and has plenty of places to keep you busy. Animal lovers and partiers especially will find Shibuya to be the perfect Tokyo ward to visit with plenty of cute animal cafés and a rich nightlife.
Places in Shibuya you don't want to miss
For animal lovers, Shibuya is a paradise. There are plenty of animal cafés to visit. And they're not all cat cafés either. In this ward, you can eat next to hedgehogs, owls, rabbits, chinchillas, dogs, otters, fennec foxes, raccoons, and more at various animal cafés. If you just want to see cute animals, but don't really need a meal, Harajuku Kawaii Zoo Land has some of the most varied animals in the area.
After lounging around with cute animals all day and having snacks, you'll be ready to party the night away. Shibuya is full of clubs, with WOMB, CÉ LA VI, and Harlem being some of the most popular. Or, if you want something to get you out of the hotel, and you don't feel like partying, Hailey'5 Café Shibuya Beam offers a nighttime café atmosphere where you can book a computer, darts, or movie room for around $7 an hour.
With so much to do in Shibuya, you might want to devise a spending plan for your stay. There are plenty of stunning Japanese destinations that won't break the bank to explore but if you want to stay near Tokyo, you have to get creative when it comes to lodging, like staying in capsule hotels — which Shibuya happens to be full of. Though these lodgings are small, it's the perfect way to save some money so you can visit more cafés and party longer in Shibuya.
Other places to check out in Shibuya
While Shibuya Crossing, animal cafés, and the clubbing scenes are some of the most popular reasons to visit Shibuya, there are a few other stops worth checking out while you're in the area. If you are a dog lover, Hachiko's statue near the exit to Shibuya Station is worth a quick stop. The statue stands where the dog Hachiko, back in the 1920s, would wait for his owner to come home from work every day, continuing the practice long after the owner passed away.
Those looking for history also mustn't miss out on Meiji Shrine. Want to see Japan's modern culture in all its glory? In addition to animal cafés, there are manga, maid, and butler cafés, and plenty of arcades throughout the ward. If you want more noise and a livelier atmosphere, Udagawacho is an area inside Shibuya known for its music scene. Several nightclubs, karaoke bars, and live music centers dot the area. Side note: If you truly want to immerse yourself in a culture-rich Japanese city with a more laid-back vibe and fewer crowds, Nara is the place to visit. Shibuya is also home to many different restaurants and cafés full of delicious and adorable snacks to try. However, make sure you have the time to sit down and eat, as there is an unexpected food and drink custom in Japan that gives many tourists a bad reputation when they unknowingly break it.