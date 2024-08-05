The Trendiest Area In Japan Is Full Of Animal Cafés And Thrilling Nightlife Adventures

Japan is famous for its culture as well as its beautiful scenery and cityscapes. Anime, tea ceremonies, history, Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms, sushi, and gardens are some of the many reasons people are eager to travel to this unique country. And of course, if you're looking to visit Japan, the capital is a place you have to see.

Advertisement

Shibuya isn't its own place anymore, but a ward of Tokyo, located to the west of the heart of the city. There are a total of 23 wards that make up Tokyo, but fashionable Shibuya stands out amongst the others for several reasons. The most famous part of this ward is easily Shibuya Crossing. This crossing is the busiest crosswalk in the world, with millions of people using the intersection every day. In fact, it's estimated that at peak times, somewhere between 1,000 and 2,500 pedestrians traverse the intersection every two minutes, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

While you should definitely visit Shibuya Crossing and watch people walk by from a nearby coffee shop, or take the crossing yourself, there is so much more to do in Shibuya. This ward is full of life, fashion, and culture, and has plenty of places to keep you busy. Animal lovers and partiers especially will find Shibuya to be the perfect Tokyo ward to visit with plenty of cute animal cafés and a rich nightlife.

Advertisement