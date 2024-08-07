This Massive Crystal-Clear Lake With White Sandy Beaches Is The Caribbean Of Michigan

When you think of relaxing beaches and beautiful sceneries, Michigan might not be the first place in the world — or even in the United States — that jumps to mind. It's often associated with cold and humid weather, after all. However, there is a lot more to the Wolverine State than people might realize. It's one of the perfect places to gaze at the stars, chill on the beach, and experience nature at its best, such as Isle Royale, a remote national park in the Midwest bursting with adventure.

If you do think about visiting Michigan, spending a day on Mackinac Island might be what comes to mind. Being in the Great Lake State, you might prefer time by the water and a trip to the famous Lake Superior. While this is one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, it's not the only one worth visiting.

Torch Lake is another massive, crystal clear lake located in Michigan well worth a visit, especially once you see its bright, sandy beaches. The practically transparent water and white sand are so amazing that the lake is sometimes compared to the Caribbean. Just like the Caribbean, there is plenty to do in and out of the water, whether you fancy relaxing and getting some sun or enjoying your favorite water sport.

