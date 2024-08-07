This Massive Crystal-Clear Lake With White Sandy Beaches Is The Caribbean Of Michigan
When you think of relaxing beaches and beautiful sceneries, Michigan might not be the first place in the world — or even in the United States — that jumps to mind. It's often associated with cold and humid weather, after all. However, there is a lot more to the Wolverine State than people might realize. It's one of the perfect places to gaze at the stars, chill on the beach, and experience nature at its best, such as Isle Royale, a remote national park in the Midwest bursting with adventure.
If you do think about visiting Michigan, spending a day on Mackinac Island might be what comes to mind. Being in the Great Lake State, you might prefer time by the water and a trip to the famous Lake Superior. While this is one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, it's not the only one worth visiting.
Torch Lake is another massive, crystal clear lake located in Michigan well worth a visit, especially once you see its bright, sandy beaches. The practically transparent water and white sand are so amazing that the lake is sometimes compared to the Caribbean. Just like the Caribbean, there is plenty to do in and out of the water, whether you fancy relaxing and getting some sun or enjoying your favorite water sport.
Does Torch Lake live up to the hype?
Torch Lake is a large body of water, measuring almost 19,000 acres with a maximum depth of 285 feet. With an average depth of 111 feet, this is the largest lake in Michigan by volume but second in terms of surface area. Torch Lake's water is crystal clear, allowing you to see all the way to the bottom. On sunny days, the water is a bright turquoise blue, just like those famous waters in the Caribbean. On cloudy and rainy days, it often takes on a unique and no less gorgeous green color.
The lake isn't just pretty to look at — there's a lot to do on and around it as well. You can swim, boat, explore, and snorkel to your heart's delight. Paddleboarding, jet skis, and kayaking are also optional activities to partake in on the water.
It's easy enough to spend an entire vacation on Torch Lake, but if you want to explore a bit, there are a few nearby towns worth a visit, including Alden, Bellaire, and Elk Rapids. Depending on the time of the year you visit, you'll find surrounding towns and cities full of festivals, concerts, and markets worth exploring. There aren't a lot of restaurants directly on the water, but if you don't mind heading into town a little bit, you can get delicious food and drinks in almost any location.
What you need to know before you go to Torch Lake
Though Torch Lake is an epic summer destination, you can't just go whenever you want — it requires detailed planning. Torch Lake is spectacular from any part of the water, but it's the sand bar in the middle of the lake that attracts the crowds. The sandbar has places to place chairs, and there's even a floating food boat. A floating food boat is always a fabulous idea.
While it is possible to swim — or sometimes walk — to the sandbar, there are only certain locations and times where that is possible. The southern end of the lake is the best place to get started, but the parking spaces fill up quickly, so you may want to arrive early. Otherwise, you can kayak or rent a boat and travel from another destination. Bring your own, or rent from one of the many rental shops in the area.
Anytime during the summer offers amazing opportunities to visit, especially around July and August, as that's when the water is warmest. However, if you're looking for an amazing, one-of-a-kind experience, you need to go during the Fourth of July fireworks, which actually go off on July 3. Many people crowd onto the sand bar or float on the lake in their boats to watch the fireworks. Who can blame them?