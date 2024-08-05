This One-Of-A-Kind Bubblegum Pink Lake Is A Must-Visit On A Trip To Spain

Paella, tapas, late-night merriment, and afternoon siestas make Spain a unique place to visit. Your vacation there might even be affected by Spain's siesta culture. Their days are typically long and their restaurants are known to close well after midnight. There is a sense of warmth and richness in the air attributed to many things, including Flamenco music and dance, plenty of sunshine, bullfights, and gorgeous beaches.

Advertisement

Something else stands out if you find yourself in the resort town of Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca during a visit to this must-see European country. An aerial view of Torrevieja shows you a bubblegum pink lake just outside of the city. The lake is rose-hued, and it's that way for a reason. In English, you might hear it be called the Pink Lake in Torrevieja, but its Spanish name is Laguna Salada de Torrevieja.

While the color might look unnatural at first, what's going inside the lake is actually a natural phenomenon. The hue is attributed to a certain kind of bacteria and algae that live inside it — halobacterium (salt bacterium) and Dunaliella salina. Turns out, both of these species thrive in particularly saline water and they are pink in color. Laguna Salada de Torrevieja has high concentrations of salt in it, so much so that you'll find large salt crystals in the lake. More on the salty lake and how it came to be below.

Advertisement