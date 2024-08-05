Will Dating Apps Work On A Cruise?

If "Titanic" taught us anything, it's that you can find love in the middle of the ocean — if you're into dramatic, doomed romances. Jack and Rose's story might be a product of James Cameron's imagination, but it gives us hope that love can spark anywhere, even on a cruise ship. But in real life, finding someone who'll sketch you like one of their French girls isn't as simple as hanging out on a ship's deck. These days, many people rely on technology — specifically dating apps — to find a match. So, if you're setting sail on a cruise, whether it's a trip to your dream island or a rather spicy nude cruise, you might be wondering if you can swipe your way to a date. You can, but it's not as easy as you'd think.

Today's cruise ships are basically floating cities, packed with enough activities to keep you entertained for weeks. Some folks even live on these ships for extended periods, working remotely while cruising the globe. And yes, there's internet, so you can stay connected to the outside world (just be careful about using your phone to avoid incurring a giant fee). But if you're hoping to use the Wi-Fi to find a date, don't get your hopes too high. The apps may not work as seamlessly as you'd hope, and if luck isn't on your side, you might end up matching with someone who isn't even on the same cruise.