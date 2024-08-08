This Underrated Texas State Park Is A Mini Guadalupe Mountains Without The Crowds
In the last few years, national parks have seen an explosion of visitors. The natural beauty of these public landscapes is bringing out more people than ever. While that may mean increased traffic and lines for some popular destinations, there are plenty of other spots to get your outdoor fix. This includes Franklin Mountains State Park, an underrated Texas state park that's like a mini Guadalupe Mountains without the crowds.
While it's surprising to some that there are mountains in Texas, the Lone Star State has a lot to offer in that department, especially when you head to its western region. Franklin Mountains State Park is under a two-hour drive from Guadalupe Mountains National Park and offers more solitude than many national parks. The rigid mountains are also a picturesque destination that makes up part of the skyline of the city of El Paso. On top of that, there are multiple other epic outdoor destinations within three hours, making this underrated Texas State Park worth adding to any adventurer's travel list.
Experience the Texas mountains by visiting Franklin Mountains State Park
Texas is a great vacation destination when looking for free fun, but it's also the perfect state for exploring the outdoors when you include its two national parks: Guadalupe Mountains and the remote gem that is Big Bend National Park. However, Franklin Mountains State Park is not to be missed. Despite national parks like Big Bend encompassing more than 1,200 square miles and Guadalupe at 135 square miles, the much smaller Franklin Mountains is packed with similar landscapes and an impressive 100-plus miles worth of trails. Also, even at just 40 square miles, there is fun to be had that's exclusive to the state park. For example, while all three have a desert landscape, only Franklin Mountains State Park allows mountain biking on trails within the park.
There are a few other great outdoor activities to enjoy in the park, and one of them is rock climbing. Visitors can head to McKelligon Canyon or Sneed's Cory to scale the towering rock walls. It's best if rock climbers are experienced, but if not, visitors can hire a local guide service to help safely set up ropes. Additionally, the park includes a few primitive sites, meaning there is no running water or electricity — a perfect escape from the modern world. There are also RV sites for those who need to be a little more plugged in.
The area offers plenty of other outdoor experiences
Another big advantage of Franklin Mountains State Park is its proximity to El Paso and other outdoor destinations. While Guadalupe Mountains National Park is almost a 2-hour drive away from El Paso International Airport, Franklin Mountains State Park is located within the city limits of El Paso. The city shares an international border with Juarez, Mexico, and has a medium-sized airport, making it an easily accessible destination for visitors.
To top it off, there are other exciting opportunities for adventure surrounding Franklin Mountains State Park. Other least-visited and uncrowded parks — like Carlsbad Caverns National Park — are nearby, making the drive or flight to Franklin Mountains State Park even more worth it.
While the drive to Carlsbad will take you past Guadalupe Mountains and is a little over two hours, it's worthwhile to explore one of the largest caves in the country. All of this to say, the diverse destinations around Franklin Mountains State Park are a great way to spend a week in the area while also taking in some of the culture of El Paso.