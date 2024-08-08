This Underrated Texas State Park Is A Mini Guadalupe Mountains Without The Crowds

In the last few years, national parks have seen an explosion of visitors. The natural beauty of these public landscapes is bringing out more people than ever. While that may mean increased traffic and lines for some popular destinations, there are plenty of other spots to get your outdoor fix. This includes Franklin Mountains State Park, an underrated Texas state park that's like a mini Guadalupe Mountains without the crowds.

Advertisement

While it's surprising to some that there are mountains in Texas, the Lone Star State has a lot to offer in that department, especially when you head to its western region. Franklin Mountains State Park is under a two-hour drive from Guadalupe Mountains National Park and offers more solitude than many national parks. The rigid mountains are also a picturesque destination that makes up part of the skyline of the city of El Paso. On top of that, there are multiple other epic outdoor destinations within three hours, making this underrated Texas State Park worth adding to any adventurer's travel list.