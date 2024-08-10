This Underrated Creative Coastal Haven Is Known As The 'Cape Cod Of The Midwest'
Waterfront vistas, hydrangea-flanked cottages, and windswept beaches. You wouldn't be blamed for mistaking this description for the East Coast haven of Cape Cod. Instead, this is exactly what you'll find in Saugatuck, Michigan. Located on the eastern side of Lake Michigan, known as the "Art Coast," this quaint lakeside town is just 2.5 hours from Chicago and 3 hours from Detroit, but is often overshadowed by nearby destinations like Holland or even the further-flung, like the versatile and action-packed Mackinac Island.
Here you'll find secluded stretches of coast, even some that are beautiful designated Michigan state parks, a thriving artist hub, and multiple ways to get out on the water, including on a schooner or paddlewheel. This little town also happens to have a thriving culinary scene and is well known for its long history of inclusivity, all features that add up make it a great getaway although curiously underrated.
Much like the quiet fishing villages you'll find along America's East Coast, Saugatuck is also the perfect romantic Michigan getaway, but it easily doubles as a great spot for family fun, too. You'll soon discover that all of these things contribute to Saugatuck's designation as the "Cape Cod of the Midwest", but you'll just have to visit to truly see its magic for yourself.
Art-focused things to do in Saugatuck
While Michigan might be full of under-the-radar towns, none are quite as devoted to their art scene as Saugatuck. Seeking a more open-minded community to create in, students from the Art Institute of Chicago flocked to Saugatuck in the early 1900's. Thus, the Ox-Bow School of Art was born, right on the shores of Lake Michigan. Ever since, Saugatuck has drawn in creatives, as visitors can still take classes at Saugatuck Center for the Arts and the Ox-Bow School of Art, from watercolor classes that mirror the original love of en plein air in Saugatuck to more contemporary vibes in glassblowing.
If you're more of a browser than an artist in training, there are plenty of galleries and studios to explore and art festivals to attend, with everything from jewelry to pottery on display. July will be the ideal time to visit if you're interested in the two largest art festivals of the year: The Village Square Art Fair and the Waterfront Invitational Art Fair, although there are art events that take place throughout the year. Even public art is available to enjoy. Peruse the fun and funky sculptures at Coghlin Park, or search for the "Smile! You're in the Saugatuck" mural that is located along the waterfront.
When is the best time to visit Saugatuck?
If you're eager to discover this underrated coastal haven for yourself, you'll want to hone in on the best time to go. Saugatuck is a firmly 4-season destination, with warm summers and bone-chilling winters, but there's a season for everyone and when you want to visit will depend entirely on the activities you're looking to do and events you want to attend.
Winter in Saugatuck brings cross-country skiing, gallery-hopping, and beautiful scenery along the frozen lake. You'll find plenty of places to thaw out from your icy adventures in the galleries or delicious restaurants scattered throughout town. As the snow begins to thaw in spring, everyone is back outside, although the nearby town of Holland steals the show with its kaleidoscope of tulips to rival those in The Netherlands, and it's just 20 minutes away.
Summer is festival season, when the art scene is positively thriving in Saugatuck. This is also the time to soak up the area's famous beaches and experience Lake Michigan or the Kalamazoo River by any means necessary — even by quirky donut boats. Many visitors specifically visit Saugatuck in the fall for its wow-worthy autumn foliage. While most of the summer crowds are gone, September and October visitors will find many shops are still open, winery harvests are in full swing, and temperatures have fallen into the perfectly crisp category.