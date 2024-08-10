This Underrated Creative Coastal Haven Is Known As The 'Cape Cod Of The Midwest'

Waterfront vistas, hydrangea-flanked cottages, and windswept beaches. You wouldn't be blamed for mistaking this description for the East Coast haven of Cape Cod. Instead, this is exactly what you'll find in Saugatuck, Michigan. Located on the eastern side of Lake Michigan, known as the "Art Coast," this quaint lakeside town is just 2.5 hours from Chicago and 3 hours from Detroit, but is often overshadowed by nearby destinations like Holland or even the further-flung, like the versatile and action-packed Mackinac Island.

Here you'll find secluded stretches of coast, even some that are beautiful designated Michigan state parks, a thriving artist hub, and multiple ways to get out on the water, including on a schooner or paddlewheel. This little town also happens to have a thriving culinary scene and is well known for its long history of inclusivity, all features that add up make it a great getaway although curiously underrated.

Much like the quiet fishing villages you'll find along America's East Coast, Saugatuck is also the perfect romantic Michigan getaway, but it easily doubles as a great spot for family fun, too. You'll soon discover that all of these things contribute to Saugatuck's designation as the "Cape Cod of the Midwest", but you'll just have to visit to truly see its magic for yourself.

