This Under-The-Radar Town In Michigan Will Make You Think You're In The Heart Of Europe
Michigan, a state located in the Midwest, has some of the most underrated vacation spots in the country. Notable destinations include Detroit, Isle Royale National Park, and Mackinac Island, to name a few. However, if you venture to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, you'll discover the small city of Hancock. This former copper mining town is situated on the Keweenaw Waterway on Portage Lake. Hancock is known for being home to a large number of residents with Finnish ancestry.
In the late 19th century and into the early 20th century, hundreds of thousands of Finnish immigrants settled in Michigan, with many making their way to Hancock. Consequently, Hancock, which also happens to be the northernmost city in the state, possesses a European flair. In fact, it can be said that it strongly resembles its sister city, Porvoo, Finland, located under an hour from Helsinki. Both cities are surrounded by greenery and a body of water (in Porvoo's case, the Porvoonjoki river). Likewise, Hancock and Porvoo have picturesque downtowns, providing them both with a village-like ambiance.
Finland is renowned for its vast forests and visitors enjoy similar natural beauty at Hancock's McLain State Park. Think lush greenery with views of Lake Superior. This is all to say that you don't have to travel all the way to Northern Europe for a slice of Finland. Instead, head to Hancock. The city never strays too far from its Finnish roots.
Discover Finnish culture and more in Hancock, Michigan
@visitkeweenaw
Heikinpäivä is a mid-winter Finnish American celebration that takes place in the City of Hancock. From enrichment classes and the Nordic Film series, to outdoor games and a themed parade, this month-long celebration provides a way for everyone to connect with and learn about Finnish American heritage. #keweenaw #keweenawpeninsula #upperpeninsula #upperpeninsulamichigan #adventurenorth #puremichigan #uptravel #visitkeweenaw #finnishamerican #finland #heikinpaiva #hancockmi #hancockmichigan♬ original sound - Visit Keweenaw
With its strong ties to Finnish immigrants, it might not be surprising to learn that Hancock, Michigan is home to the Finnish American Heritage Center. This free attraction features the Finlandia Art Gallery. It displays works by Finnish artists and individuals with Finnish-American ancestry. Similar to Finland, winters in Hancock can be brutally cold and snowy. However, this is an excellent time to visit Hancock as tourists can experience Heikinpäivä. The annual celebration takes place every January and honors Finnish-American culture via various scheduled events throughout the month. This includes everything from traditional band weaving and dancing to games, a polar plunge, and a parade. Note that some events are free, and others require a fee.
Hancock has even more attractions to offer, like the Copper Country Community Arts Center. Visitors can view or purchase works produced by local artists and students. As previously mentioned, Hancock was once a mining town that thrived off copper. The Quincy Mine remains as a reminder of the city's mining past and can be explored by visitors. Family-friendly underground tours, as well as a tour of the site's smelter are offered. If visitors are interested in learning more about Hancock's history, there's Copper Country Boat Tours. Passengers traverse the Keweenaw Waterway aboard a Duffy boat on this scenic and educational activity. Tours depart near Porvoo Park, a must-visit for waterfront views. And yes, the park was named after Porvoo, Finland.
Where to stay and eat in Hancock, Michigan
If you're interested in visiting Hancock, Michigan, the nearest airport, the Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX), is less than 10 minutes away. Keep in mind that there are limited accommodation options. One of the only hotels in the city is the Magnuson Hotel Copper Crown. This two-star establishment features an indoor pool and offers complimentary breakfast, free WiFi, and parking to guests. No frills rooms with one or two queen beds or a king bed are available.
There is also the Ramada by Wyndham Hancock Waterfront. It has many of the same amenities as the Magnuson Hotel Copper Crown. The biggest difference lies in the fact that the Ramada by Wyndham Hancock Waterfront has scenic views of Portage Lake. In addition, certain rooms include whirlpool bathtubs. If you find that neither of these are suitable, there are several Airbnb listings in Hancock, including this one-bedroom apartment downtown.
Despite its miniscule population, Hancock has many eateries. Visitors can feast on Finnish treats at Nisu Bakery such as pulla, a bread made with cardamom. Scandinavian-inspired salads, soups, and sandwiches are also on the menu. For the best pizza in town, head to Milly's. It serves classic and specialty pies. As you can see, Hancock has plenty of hidden gems. To uncover more destinations in the Great Lakes State, check out the massive state park on Lake Superior's shores and the state park offering the best views of Lake Michigan.