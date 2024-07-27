This Under-The-Radar Town In Michigan Will Make You Think You're In The Heart Of Europe

Michigan, a state located in the Midwest, has some of the most underrated vacation spots in the country. Notable destinations include Detroit, Isle Royale National Park, and Mackinac Island, to name a few. However, if you venture to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, you'll discover the small city of Hancock. This former copper mining town is situated on the Keweenaw Waterway on Portage Lake. Hancock is known for being home to a large number of residents with Finnish ancestry.

In the late 19th century and into the early 20th century, hundreds of thousands of Finnish immigrants settled in Michigan, with many making their way to Hancock. Consequently, Hancock, which also happens to be the northernmost city in the state, possesses a European flair. In fact, it can be said that it strongly resembles its sister city, Porvoo, Finland, located under an hour from Helsinki. Both cities are surrounded by greenery and a body of water (in Porvoo's case, the Porvoonjoki river). Likewise, Hancock and Porvoo have picturesque downtowns, providing them both with a village-like ambiance.

Finland is renowned for its vast forests and visitors enjoy similar natural beauty at Hancock's McLain State Park. Think lush greenery with views of Lake Superior. This is all to say that you don't have to travel all the way to Northern Europe for a slice of Finland. Instead, head to Hancock. The city never strays too far from its Finnish roots.

