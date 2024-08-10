These Are The 5 Best Beaches In Rhode Island, According To Reviews

Given its name, it makes sense that Rhode Island is also known as The Ocean State. This seaside locale features over 400 miles of coast, which means there are plenty of beaches to go around. Here, you'll find saltwater and freshwater spots. Yet, according to visitors, there are five beaches that come out on top, which are all along the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

A bonus to spending time on Rhode Island beach fronts is that there is no such thing as a private beach here. Per the state constitution, every beach has public access regardless of who owns it. That means no worrying about trespassing when you're looking to have a relaxing day or are unfamiliar with the area. Public access goes from 10 feet past the high tide line to the water.

These may not be the most famous beaches in the world, but they hold a special place for visitors and residents alike. We chose these five spots based on their scores and reviewer feedback on Yelp and Tripadvisor. All five score highly across both platforms, though we also include negative feedback for a more balanced look at these spots.

Advertisement