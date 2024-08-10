These Are The 5 Best Beaches In Rhode Island, According To Reviews
Given its name, it makes sense that Rhode Island is also known as The Ocean State. This seaside locale features over 400 miles of coast, which means there are plenty of beaches to go around. Here, you'll find saltwater and freshwater spots. Yet, according to visitors, there are five beaches that come out on top, which are all along the Atlantic Ocean.
A bonus to spending time on Rhode Island beach fronts is that there is no such thing as a private beach here. Per the state constitution, every beach has public access regardless of who owns it. That means no worrying about trespassing when you're looking to have a relaxing day or are unfamiliar with the area. Public access goes from 10 feet past the high tide line to the water.
These may not be the most famous beaches in the world, but they hold a special place for visitors and residents alike. We chose these five spots based on their scores and reviewer feedback on Yelp and Tripadvisor. All five score highly across both platforms, though we also include negative feedback for a more balanced look at these spots.
Mansion Beach
Over on the utterly charming Block Island, Mansion Beach is found on the northernmost part of the larger Crescent Beach. According to the Block Island website, the site got its name from the mansion that once resided there that belonged to renowned architectural designer Edward F. Searles. Now, it beckons enamored visitors to its sandy shores instead of storied halls, as the original mansion burned down in the 1960s.
Many Tripadvisor reviewers note that Mansion is rarely crowded, which makes it even more delightful for a day trip. One person wrote: "This is a very nice beach to sit back and relax. Small parking lot so the beach never gets too crowded. Very good waves for riding and great for dogs and other sand activities[.]" Several Yelpers also raved about the ample space, soft sand, and surf availability. Although, this unclaimed Yelp page includes reviews for this Mansion Beach and another of the same name in Massachusetts, so if you're browsing it, be sure you're reading about the one in Rhode Island.
However, other travelers on Tripadvisor don't find the open space appealing and say there are better beaches elsewhere on Block Island. One reviewer warns that this location is truly just a beach. They write that there are no concession stands, a bathroom, or shower area to be seen here — though they also note that it is "pristine and has much to offer."
Misquamicut State Beach
Rhode Island's most popular beach, Misquamicut State Beach is operated by the State Parks Department. Per the Parks' website, it is located just outside of Westerly in the village of Misquamicut, with half a mile of oceanfront. As a popular location, it also has plenty of amenities such as concessions, bathrooms, a playground, fishing, electric vehicle parking, and even heated indoor showers.
Unlike Mansion Beach, Misquamicut is frequently crowded, according to both Yelp and Tripadvisor reviewers. Even so, folks seem to love it. One Yelper said that this was the cleanest beach they'd seen, also praising the tasty food and easy access to shopping. Another Yelper recommended getting there as close to opening as you can before the place fills up. A Tripadvisor reviewer mentions that the sand isn't as soft as other beaches, but raves about it anyway. "One of New England's most fun beaches, this large, clean beach features big waves, a beach bar, and great vibes," they wrote.
Reviewers who didn't like Misquamicut generally wrote that the crowds, parking fees, and traffic were their turn-offs. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote that it took them 40 minutes to get into the parking area even though they arrived at 8:45 am — 15 minutes before it opened. It's safe to say that this crowded spot is not among the best undiscovered beaches.
Narragansett Beach
Narragansett fascinates history buffs for its deep roots in early American history. Similar to one of the country's oldest cities full of beaches, this area is rife with historical touches that are sure to draw in visitors. You'll find Narragansett Beach right in the middle of town, providing ample access to everything there is on offer. Per the town website, there is plenty of parking here, along with concessions, bathrooms, and even a first-aid office on site.
Tripadvisor visitors were impressed by the cleanliness of the area. One in particular wrote that it is a beautiful spot with good waves. Another reviewer was enamored with the access to town: "The beach is beautiful as [are] the homes that line it. A little shopping area a few blocks up with typical tourist merchandise. People everywhere [are] friendly and pleasant. They obviously love their town." A Yelper even said this beach has the best surfing in Rhode Island.
Reviewers across both Yelp and Tripadvisor who didn't like Narragansett Beach generally agreed that the prices were the problem. At the time of writing, daily admission is $12 per person for anyone over 12 years old, which does not include the parking fee of $10-$15. Even a Narragansett resident wrote on Yelp of their frustration at paying to access their town's beach. "This is ridiculous considering I pay taxes for the town and therefore should be entitled to [accessing the beach and parking.]"
Scarborough State Beach
Also located in Narragansett, Scarborough State Beach is another popular oceanfront spot in the state. It is also operated by the Rhode Island State Parks Department. Although significantly smaller than Misquamicut State Beach, Scarborough still offers a handful of amenities. Per the Parks Department website, there are concessions, outdoor and indoor shower facilities, bathrooms, rentable beach wheelchairs, and even fishing available.
Users on Tripadvisor say that Scarborough is clean, often less crowded than others, and excellent for a family day. One user wrote: "I decided to go to this beach several years ago, after I got tired of Misquamicut and the party scene. Best thing I ever did. I go back year after year." Meanwhile, several Yelpers say that Scarborough is a terrific spot even in the off-season, particularly for walking. Quite a few users also discussed how popular this location is for residents, so out-of-town visitors will be in good company.
Complaints across both Tripadvisor and Yelp about Scarborough are pretty heavy on one topic: odor. That's because there is a sewage treatment facility nearby, something that many negative reviews touch upon as their main reason for disliking it. One Tripadvisor user explained where the smell originates to help travelers avoid it on future visits. "The sewage treatment plant is right on the south side if the beach," they wrote. "The storm drains cuts a path right through the beach..."
Second Beach
Actually named Sachuest Beach but known as Second Beach, this is a spot with a mile and a half of shoreline. Found in Middletown, not far from Newport, Second is a popular place for families. Visitors have access to concessions, changing areas, bathrooms, showers, grills, and even surfboard lessons. You only have to pay for parking during the beach season (from Memorial Day to Labor Day), per the town website.
Across both Tripadvisor and Yelp, visitors comment on the site's cleanliness, smaller crowds, and easy access to nearby Newport. One Yelper even called it "the best beach." "Seriously, after visiting most popular beaches in [Rhode Island], this one always seems to be the nicest," they wrote. A Tripadvisor reviewer noted that the sand was soft and the water was beyond comfortable. Another user said that, even as a resident, visiting Second is always worthwhile — even in the off-season.
Those who don't like Second Beach generally commented on the high parking fees and lack of parking availability on both Yelp and Tripadvisor. One Yelper wrote about their difficult time even getting there because of parking. "They directed us to a lot across the street," they explained. "With a wagon in tow (and no crosswalks), [I] couldn't walk too far through the sand. So we plopped our stuff down at the first lifeguard chair..." At the time of writing, parking fees on weekdays at Second are $15, and weekend fees are $25.
How we made our choices
We utilized the reviews from past visitors on Tripadvisor and Yelp to determine which beaches were the best in Rhode Island. Additionally, we compared the overall scores on both platforms to see if they matched up against the other area locations before including them here. In addition to positive reviews, we also listed negative comments to provide readers with a more comprehensive guide to these beaches.