New York's Oldest Town Is A History-Rich Gem With World-Class Museums And Pristine Beaches

New York is one of the most populated states in the United States of America, having an estimated 19.5 million residents. A huge chunk of that comes from the 8.3 million people who call New York City home. But while tourists love to flock to NYC, which has tons of budget-friendly outdoor activities, the entire state is filled with hidden gems, including an underrated old town that's riddled with history, world-class museums, and pristine beaches that'll let you soak in the sun. Visitors who find themselves in the great state should consider spending some time in Albany, one of the most interesting places in all of the United States.

Advertisement

Albany is the oldest city in New York, having first been claimed in 1609 and chartered as a city in 1686, making it one of the oldest cities in the entire country. In fact, Albany is older than the United States itself! With 400 years of history under its belt, it's a mecca for those who want to learn about the country's humble origins. Albany has also been the state capital since 1797, making it a key location for the area's political happenings.

American history enthusiasts and weekend travelers will adore the city's variety of museums and walking tours through historical districts. For those who don't want a fully educational trip, it sports brilliant coastlines, giving some of the most famous beaches in the world a run for their money. Beyond tourist excursions and plenty of sun time, Albany is an eclectic city that's filled with tons to do and eat.

Advertisement