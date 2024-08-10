New York's Oldest Town Is A History-Rich Gem With World-Class Museums And Pristine Beaches
New York is one of the most populated states in the United States of America, having an estimated 19.5 million residents. A huge chunk of that comes from the 8.3 million people who call New York City home. But while tourists love to flock to NYC, which has tons of budget-friendly outdoor activities, the entire state is filled with hidden gems, including an underrated old town that's riddled with history, world-class museums, and pristine beaches that'll let you soak in the sun. Visitors who find themselves in the great state should consider spending some time in Albany, one of the most interesting places in all of the United States.
Albany is the oldest city in New York, having first been claimed in 1609 and chartered as a city in 1686, making it one of the oldest cities in the entire country. In fact, Albany is older than the United States itself! With 400 years of history under its belt, it's a mecca for those who want to learn about the country's humble origins. Albany has also been the state capital since 1797, making it a key location for the area's political happenings.
American history enthusiasts and weekend travelers will adore the city's variety of museums and walking tours through historical districts. For those who don't want a fully educational trip, it sports brilliant coastlines, giving some of the most famous beaches in the world a run for their money. Beyond tourist excursions and plenty of sun time, Albany is an eclectic city that's filled with tons to do and eat.
How many days do you need in Albany?
There's tons to do in Albany, which means you should put aside a decent amount of time to explore the New York state city. Albany is the perfect destination to visit for a low-key, non-hectic weekend getaway. Two days is the minimum amount you should set aside for a visit, with three being the recommended number of days to properly see a decent portion of the city. In short, try to visit Albany during a long weekend to maximize your time. Albany is typically a three-hour car ride from New York City. If you don't have a vehicle, you can always take the bus or train (Amtrak), which takes around the same amount of time.
Once you're in Albany, you'll have a long list of museums to visit, so get started bright and early. You can start your day off with the New York State Museum, which should help provide some great context for both the city you're in and the rest of the state. The museum is free to visit and is located steps away from the historical Empire State Plaza, which serves as a forum for all sorts of events. Be sure to also visit the Plaza's extensive art collection while you're there.
The Plaza is also part of the New York State Capitol, which is open to visitors who are interested in politics. Visiting the New York State Museum and nearby attractions will easily take three to four hours and should help set the tone for the rest of your trip. From there, consult the city of Albany's official tourism guide, which highlights all the popular (and obscure) museums in the area, to find something that speaks to your interests.
Albany has great beaches and food
For those eager to dive deep into history, be sure to visit the Schuyler Mansion, a former brick home that's now a historic site. If you're looking to become a bit more cultured, a brief side quest at the Albany Institute of History & Art is well worth your time, as the museum's various exhibits highlight local and historical art. To truly understand the city, one should definitely consider a walking tour — there are paid ones throughout the city, though Albany's official tourism guide has a free, self-walking tour that's in-depth. After a day of investigating the city's origins, get ready for relaxation.
Visitors will want to head to local hotspots like Brown's Beach, which is located on Saratoga Lake. It's a short, scenic drive from Albany that has classic beach town vibes. Another solid option is Grafton Lakes State Park, which has an area where visitors can swim. Consider starting your day with a hike along the trail, enjoying a packed lunch, and then spending some time in the water relaxing as the sun sets.
Unlike New York City, you probably won't find celebrities at restaurants in Albany, but the city has an inviting dining culture to partake in as you cap off your daily adventures. Those looking for Middle Eastern fare will enjoy a trip to Mamoun's, which is known for its falafel. Another popular place for a special dinner is the Italian joint Villa di Como Ristorante, which has hits like Margherita pizza and chicken parmesan on its wide-ranging menu.