This Awe-Inspiring Hike Is One Of The Most Photographed Destinations In All Of Vermont
Travelers will often push through even the most rigorous hikes for one big reason — the views. Whether a multicolored wooded vista or dreamy panoramas from an epic island hike, the awe can be unparalleled. It turns out that is particularly true of the Stowe Pinnacle hike in Stowe, Vermont. This moderate hike, just over three and a half miles, is widely considered one of the most photographed locations in the state. We were curious what makes the area so appealing, so we reached out to Vermont-based photographer duo Brian Mohr and Emily Johnson of Ember Photography.
Speaking exclusively to Islands, the married photo experts explained that Vermont is full of gorgeous, photograph-worthy places, though Pinnacle is a standout. "It's popular due to its proximity to Stowe, and the relatively short hike from the trailhead required to get there," they said. Stowe is less than ten minutes away from the trailhead by car. "It offers a tremendous perspective on Vermont's highest mountain, Mt. Mansfield (4393') to the west, Vermont's iconic Camel's Hump more distant to the south, the Worcester Range nearby to the east, and the greater Stowe area just below." For reference, the Pinnacle hike is in the Green Mountains.
Vermont is an excellent place for photography
One of the perks to hiking is that every location will be different, offering unique challenges to the hiker. The same is true for photographers looking for the perfect shot. When you combine the two, you get an array of photographic opportunity. According to Brian Mohr and Emily Johnson, Vermont is perfect for that. In speaking exclusively to Islands, the two noted how special the state's natural beauty can be. They said that the range of terrain, weather, and trail availability makes accessing the beauty much simpler.
But the ever-changing weather makes photography in Vermont even more exciting for Mohr and Johnson. "The weather, especially, drives our lives as photographers, and it's not uncommon for us to be running or skiing up a mountainside late in the day to experience a breaking storm or an unexpectedly clear sunset," they said. "At times, the mountains will soar above the clouds clinging to the valleys, or heavy rain can bring countless waterfalls to life. You'll find wide open farmland around one corner, and then a forested ravine around the next. Big blue lakes. Rushing rivers cutting through ancient rock. Quiet vistas. Fireflies under the stars."
Be prepared for anything
Anytime you go hiking, especially on your own, keeping safety tips in mind is paramount to a successful hike. Although the weather changing on a dime can make for exciting photography, it can also create dangerous scenarios. That is something Brian Mohr and Emily Johnson mentioned in their exclusive interview with Islands. They said that it is important to dress for the weather, pack a few other things and go. Packing your best hiking gear should be first on the list if you want to venture out to Stowe Pinnacle. After all, Mohr and Johnson's favorite kind of weather to photograph in isn't a bright and sunny day.
"We've learned over the years to truly embrace Mother Nature's many moods, and we often find the stormiest days to be our very favorites, visually," they said. "As storms come and go, they each offer a unique cycle of light and color, and changing patterns of clouds, while bringing a fresh pulse of rain or snow to the landscape." And, of the incredible variety you can witness in Vermont's nature, Mohr and Johnson summarized it this way: "The hardwood forest alone — with its towering trees, lush understory, and outcroppings of moss-covered bedrock — offers tremendous visual appeal, in any light or weather, but especially on a quiet, misty morning, or when a light rain is falling, adding to the saturated tones of this Vermont mountain landscape."