This Awe-Inspiring Hike Is One Of The Most Photographed Destinations In All Of Vermont

Travelers will often push through even the most rigorous hikes for one big reason — the views. Whether a multicolored wooded vista or dreamy panoramas from an epic island hike, the awe can be unparalleled. It turns out that is particularly true of the Stowe Pinnacle hike in Stowe, Vermont. This moderate hike, just over three and a half miles, is widely considered one of the most photographed locations in the state. We were curious what makes the area so appealing, so we reached out to Vermont-based photographer duo Brian Mohr and Emily Johnson of Ember Photography.

Speaking exclusively to Islands, the married photo experts explained that Vermont is full of gorgeous, photograph-worthy places, though Pinnacle is a standout. "It's popular due to its proximity to Stowe, and the relatively short hike from the trailhead required to get there," they said. Stowe is less than ten minutes away from the trailhead by car. "It offers a tremendous perspective on Vermont's highest mountain, Mt. Mansfield (4393') to the west, Vermont's iconic Camel's Hump more distant to the south, the Worcester Range nearby to the east, and the greater Stowe area just below." For reference, the Pinnacle hike is in the Green Mountains.