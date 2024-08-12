When Is The Best Time Of Day To Show Up To Tourist Hot Spots?

If you're a seasoned traveler, you probably put a lot of time into researching the best time of year to visit must-see countries, whether that means avoiding peak season or timing your trip to experience the most interesting festivals. But have you considered the optimal time of day to visit the most exciting spots in your itinerary? Believe it or not, early risers may have the best experience at these iconic places.

If you've spent years dreaming of visiting the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Tower of London, or the Great Wall of China, the last thing you want when you finally get to your destination is to find so many other tourists clamoring to experience the same sights as you that you don't actually get to enjoy it. To find out the best time to check these famous spots off your bucket list without being trampled by thousands of other visitors, Islands spoke exclusively with an expert: Victoria Fricke, owner of Vic's Vacations, a luxury travel agency that puts together customized vacation itineraries for their clients. Fricke's emphatic answer for the best time to go was simple: "EARLY!"