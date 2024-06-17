The Less Common Type Of Traveler Rick Steves Says Will Experience The Best Of Europe

What is your vacation routine like? Are you the type of traveler who loves staying up and learning about the nightlife or are you someone who relishes the early morning hours before the city has started its day? If the latter describes you, the incredibly helpful travel expert Rick Steves says on his website that you can experience the best of Europe this way. There is something so calming and profound about getting up while everyone else is still hugging their pillows and wandering out into the coolness of the morning. It's quiet, you can take some time to reflect on the differences between home and where you are, and watch the sun slowly peek over the horizon. As Steves says, "Some of my best travel experiences happen at dawn."

When visiting Europe, there are other benefits as well. In smaller villages, you might see life starting earlier than you do in major cities. As you walk along the docks of, say, a little fishing village in Greece, you might see people getting their boats out to sea, or an outdoor market setting up for the day. Animals are more likely to show themselves at dawn when humans aren't covering every available space. Plus, you have some time to take in the beauty and history of where you are before crowds of tourists begin their day. Here is why Steves says early morning risers will see the best of the continent.