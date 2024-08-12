Why America's Olympic City Is One Of The Most Underrated Vacation Destinations

When you think of a trip to Colorado, you might think first of visiting "Mile High" Denver or some of the best ski towns in the country. But you shouldn't sleep on Colorado's second-largest city — Colorado Springs. It has a wealth of cultural activities, outdoor adventures, and beautiful places to stay.

Near the base of Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs is about 70 miles south of Denver. It's known as "Olympic City" because the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee is headquartered there, along with over 20 different sports national governing bodies. It's also home to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center — thanks to the city's elevation of 6,035 feet, it is a great spot for elite athletes looking to boost their performance. Keep that altitude in mind when you visit — drink water and take it easy the first couple of days. Guests can tour the facility with a chance to spot Olympic hopefuls working out. To test your own athletic skills, visit the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. They have interactive sports exhibits along with displays that celebrate key moments in Team USA's history.

Pack your hiking gear when you come to Colorado Springs. The best-known outdoor space here is Garden of the Gods, a free city park with incredible red rock formations. For panoramic views of Pikes Peak and the city, visit Palmer Park, with 25 miles of trails. Cheyenne Mountain State Park has hiking, camping, and a cool Junior Ranger program, and Bear Creek Nature Center is great for families.