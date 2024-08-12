Why America's Olympic City Is One Of The Most Underrated Vacation Destinations
When you think of a trip to Colorado, you might think first of visiting "Mile High" Denver or some of the best ski towns in the country. But you shouldn't sleep on Colorado's second-largest city — Colorado Springs. It has a wealth of cultural activities, outdoor adventures, and beautiful places to stay.
Near the base of Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs is about 70 miles south of Denver. It's known as "Olympic City" because the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee is headquartered there, along with over 20 different sports national governing bodies. It's also home to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center — thanks to the city's elevation of 6,035 feet, it is a great spot for elite athletes looking to boost their performance. Keep that altitude in mind when you visit — drink water and take it easy the first couple of days. Guests can tour the facility with a chance to spot Olympic hopefuls working out. To test your own athletic skills, visit the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. They have interactive sports exhibits along with displays that celebrate key moments in Team USA's history.
Pack your hiking gear when you come to Colorado Springs. The best-known outdoor space here is Garden of the Gods, a free city park with incredible red rock formations. For panoramic views of Pikes Peak and the city, visit Palmer Park, with 25 miles of trails. Cheyenne Mountain State Park has hiking, camping, and a cool Junior Ranger program, and Bear Creek Nature Center is great for families.
Cultural opportunities abound in Colorado Springs
For a dose of history, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, in the restored turn-of-the-century county courthouse, has exhibits on thousands of years of the Pikes Peak region's history — bonus, it's free! During summer, history comes alive at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site at the Garden of the Gods. You can learn more about the Ute people — according to their history, they have lived in what is now Colorado since time immemorial. Plus, see a blacksmith at work, and try your hand at things like making a corn husk doll or playing Victorian-era games.
For art lovers, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center hosts rotating art exhibits and theater productions. On the first Friday of each month, dozens of galleries and shop locations throughout downtown and Old Colorado City are open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. so you can peruse artwork, meet artists, and enjoy free drinks, food, and entertainment. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has its own unique art experiences — watch animals create artwork with their feet (or trunk). While you're there, you can also sign up to feed the giraffes, rhinos, elephants, and more.
A popular local spot is Poor Richard's Downtown. First opened in 1975, it's a combination wine bar, cafe, book shop, toy store, and pizzeria. Locals also love the Wednesday night concert series at Hillside Gardens. Through the summer and into early October, they have three live bands each week, along with food and drink vendors.
Colorado Springs has accommodation options for everyone
As for where to stay in Colorado Springs, there are some standout options, no matter what kind of experience you want. Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort near Garden of the Gods caters to cyclists, but anyone can stay there if they're looking for quick access to adventure. Guests have complimentary use of bikes, and they have a range of on-site offerings, like yoga, aqua Zumba, and beach volleyball.
In downtown, the Mining Exchange Hotel blends history with boutique, eclectic luxury. The magnificent granite building was originally built in 1902 to house the gold and other minerals being mined in the nearby mountains, and you can still some of the massive safe doors. The 128 guest rooms feature exposed brick and colorful, comfortable furnishings. They've also got a spa and local art gallery. Thursday nights, they have live jazz at the Golden Hour, a cocktail bar in the lobby, and at the BLK MGK cafe, you can order artisanal coffee drinks, sandwiches, and pastries.
Then there's The Broadmoor. The world-renowned resort first opened in 1918, and it now has two golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, a massive spa, boutique shops, a pool complete with waterslides, and some fantastic restaurants. Choose from the more casual bowling alley cafe to the Golden Bee, an English-style pub, to La Taverne, a steakhouse with a private stock of Wagyu beef. Many of the elegant rooms and suites overlook Cheyenne Lake with its resident swans; you'll basically never want to leave.