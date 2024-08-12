The Popular European Tourist City With Several Designated Zones To Get Naked Legally

For some, going nude is not just a mindset for vacation. While travelers may not bat an eye at strangers in the buff at one of many nude beach resorts, they may be surprised to find areas within a popular European city where nakedness is normalized. Back in 2014, Munich, Germany designated six areas of the city as official nude zones. This came to pass after laws prohibiting nude sunbathing expired in Bavaria.

This doesn't mean all of Munich is an au naturale free for all — public nudity is not allowed outside of the designated areas. These zones are new but not revelatory. Nude beaches have been a normal part of German culture since 1920. And, while going out in other parts of the city naked is not officially permitted, there aren't any German laws that list public nudity as a criminal offense. That could be because the country is fairly open to the notion of naturism.

Those familiar with German culture may recognize the term "Freikörperkultur" or FKK. This word loosely translates to "free body culture" and equates to nudism in Germany. There are around 8 to 12 million nudists in the country of 84 million people, so it makes sense that urban naked zones would exist in one of Germany's largest cities. If you spot a sign that says FKK on it, you've stumbled upon a nude-friendly area. You're most likely to see these signs in areas like parks, beaches, or saunas.

