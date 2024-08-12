The 5 Best Airlines That Fly To Hawaii, According To Reviews

Hawaii has a little bit of everything for travelers whether they be thrill seekers or those in need of a respite. To put it simply, its eight islands provide a world of adventure and endless exploration opportunities. Unfortunately, Hawaii is thousands of miles away from the continental United States, meaning flying there can be costly. Travelers who want to save money are advised to book tickets for Hawaii's shoulder seasons in the spring and fall. Although there are remarkable attractions that make a trip to Hawaii in the winter unique, this, and summer, are the island's high seasons.

However, there's also the airline to consider when planning your tropical getaway. Various major airlines offer flights to Hawaii from cities across the country. As flights to and from the islands are typically six hours or more, you want to make sure you pick the right one suited to your needs and departure point. After all, you will be on board for quite some time.

So, which airline should you choose to take you to paradise? We can help with that decision! Islands has narrowed down the five best airlines flying to Hawaii using blogs, travel articles, and more. Some of these airlines have more advantages than others, but ultimately, their goal is to ensure travelers have an enjoyable flight to one of Hawaii's major airports.

