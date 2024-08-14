Soak Up Some Of California's Prettiest Seaside Views At This Underrated Coastal State Park
The iconic California Highway 1 road trip takes you through some amazing cities and beaches, and some of its most amazing beaches are off the beaten path, like the ones at Sonoma Coast State Park. Heading north out of San Francisco, it's about a 2.5-hour drive if you stick to the coast via Highway 1, or you can get there in about 1.5 hours if you use the inland Highway 101 route.
The park's southern end starts at the fishing village of Bodega Bay, and the park stretches 16 miles up the coast to near Jenner. The long stretch of coastline is a breathtaking mix of bluffs, headlands, and wide, sandy beaches. It has plenty of places where you can walk and watch the waves roll in and break on the rocks, and get swept away with awe at the natural splendor. Just don't get literally swept away. The one thing that you don't want to do at most of the beaches here is swim; the combination of the surf, swells, and rip currents can make for a potentially dangerous situation.
There are a couple of other important things to keep in mind when you visit. The weather can be changeable, chilly, and foggy. Wear layers to help make your beach outing as enjoyable as possible. Also remember that a high tide can dramatically reduce the amount of shoreline available for you to enjoy; when in doubt, visit at low tide.
The beaches are plentiful at Sonoma Coast State Park
If you want to enjoy the feel of the sand between your toes at Sonoma Coast State Park, there are some fantastic options — there are actually over two dozen beach access points in this park, and they all have their own unique charm. Just north of Bodega Bay are the Salmon Creek Beaches, which are separated by Salmon Creek. South Salmon Creek Beach has almost two miles of unbroken sand, while the North Salmon Creek Beach is popular with local surfers.
A little bit north from there is Arched Rock Beach. It's a bit harder to get to the beach here, but once you do, you'll be rewarded with the view of the massive natural rock arch. Continue north past some rocky headlands to Portuguese Beach and Schoolhouse Beach. Along with having some incredible scenery, they can be good spots for fishing. If you want to go tidepooling, Shell Beach near Jenner is the place to go. It's a smaller beach, and it involves a bit of a hike down the bluff trail, but it has lots of rocky pools for you to explore at low tide.
Wildlife spotting and camping at Sonoma Coast State Beach
Towards the northern end of the park, close to where the Russian River meets the Pacific Ocean, is Goat Rock Beach. The beach gets its name from the large sea stack just offshore. It's a well-known spot for hang gliding, and it's also a great place to spot wildlife. Along with a plethora of shore birds year-round, in spring, harbor seals come ashore to have and raise their babies. If you want to go whale-watching, you can do so right from the sand. You have a chance to see whales from shore — gray whales, in particular, are frequently spotted, as they migrate along the coastline to and from feeding grounds.
If you've got the gear for a camping retreat, Sonoma Coast State Park has options, many of them right near the ocean. Wright's Beach has over two dozen campsites, though without water. Bodega Dunes Campground has nearly 100 spots, plus toilets and hot showers. Make sure to book ahead of time with Reserve California; camping spots fill up fast, particularly in summer. If you don't want to camp, a 15-minute drive north up the coast gets you to Timber Cove Resort, right along the coast with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. In Bodega Bay, there are a number of vacation rentals and hotels to choose from.