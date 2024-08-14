Soak Up Some Of California's Prettiest Seaside Views At This Underrated Coastal State Park

The iconic California Highway 1 road trip takes you through some amazing cities and beaches, and some of its most amazing beaches are off the beaten path, like the ones at Sonoma Coast State Park. Heading north out of San Francisco, it's about a 2.5-hour drive if you stick to the coast via Highway 1, or you can get there in about 1.5 hours if you use the inland Highway 101 route.

The park's southern end starts at the fishing village of Bodega Bay, and the park stretches 16 miles up the coast to near Jenner. The long stretch of coastline is a breathtaking mix of bluffs, headlands, and wide, sandy beaches. It has plenty of places where you can walk and watch the waves roll in and break on the rocks, and get swept away with awe at the natural splendor. Just don't get literally swept away. The one thing that you don't want to do at most of the beaches here is swim; the combination of the surf, swells, and rip currents can make for a potentially dangerous situation.

There are a couple of other important things to keep in mind when you visit. The weather can be changeable, chilly, and foggy. Wear layers to help make your beach outing as enjoyable as possible. Also remember that a high tide can dramatically reduce the amount of shoreline available for you to enjoy; when in doubt, visit at low tide.

