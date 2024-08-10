The Most Dangerous Month For A Vacation To The Bahamas

If September is the only time you can make this trip happen, have no fear. Turn your eyes away from the eye of the storm and consider flights to the several Caribbean islands safe from hurricanes. The best way to ensure safe passage during hurricane season is to avoid the "hurricane belt" — the geographical zone most frequently hit by Atlantic storms. The further you are from this area, the less likely you will be to take an evac flight.

Advertisement

There are plenty of great Atlantic island destinations that sit away from this line, including gems like the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao), as well as Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago. These destinations aren't completely impervious to hurricane risk, but the chances of storm encounters are incredibly low. One study found that dual island Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada are the two Caribbean island nations with the lowest physical exposure to storms. The ABC islands are further still from the belt, making up the westernmost part of the Leeward Isles.

When it comes to boat deposits and airplane tickets, you're usually better off safe than trying to get refunds for bad weather. All of these islands present much safer bets in September than the Bahamas. The safest option is to book a trip to Curaçao, as only four hurricanes or tropical storms have ever passed within 10 miles of this iconic fall honeymoon destination.

Advertisement