This Hidden Gem Destination Is One Of The Best Snorkeling Spots In The Caribbean
While a beautiful Caribbean island like Grand Cayman has some of the best-known — and most-visited — snorkeling spots in the world, intrepid adventurers willing to go the extra mile to make it to the coral reefs in Cuba's Bay of Pigs are in for a treat. Punta Perdiz is an unspoiled and uncrowded world-class snorkel and dive spot that you'll only have to share with a handful of worldly international travelers as you commune with the corals, sponges, and fish. The entire bay is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and as soon as you visit, you'll see why.
The name Bay of Pigs will ring a bell with history buffs, as the place where the Cold War briefly got a little heated. This is where U.S.-trained Cuban exiles landed in 1961 in an attempt to unseat Fidel Castro, but Castro's forces put the invasion down neatly in just three days. As such, on the bus ride from Havana, you'll see communist propaganda billboards that are a tourist attraction in their own right, a little glimpse into the history and culture of the revolution. Once you're here, you can leave the politics behind and call the bay Playa Girón the way locals do.
A perfect snorkeling day at Punta Perdiz
For 15 Cuban Pesos you gain entrance to the private day-use resort at Punta Perdiz, which is the only way to access this spot. The fee includes cabanas, beach loungers, a lunch buffet, and unlimited cocktails (reviewers recommend keeping your culinary expectations low, but praise everything else about this experience highly). The coral reefs begin right off the beach at wading depths, making this an extremely easy-to-access snorkel spot even for non-swimmers still learning the basics.
This is a rare chance to see an underwater ecosystem that has been minimally affected by the presence of humans. In addition to sponges, kelp, and coral galore, you'll see magnificent sea turtles, urchins, sea horses, octopus, moray eels, parrotfish, angelfish, damselfish, blue tang, barracuda, and maybe even a whale shark. The underwater pageantry is intense, easily viewed through clear, calm waters that make this a perfect spot for beginners to do their first dive. First-time snorkelers should still brush up on the do's and don'ts, particularly when it comes to preserving this pristine environment.
Another must-visit stop is Cueva de las Peces (The Cave of Fish, pictured below), a cenote, or sinkhole, that connects to the ocean underwater, providing a clear, deep pool for those fish to swim in — and you, too. If you're staying in Playa Larga, it's a quick stop on your way to Punta Perdiz. The shack-style restaurant here even has inviting hammocks for lounging post-dip.
How to visit Punta Perdiz
Punta Perdiz is around 2.5 hours from Havana, on the other side of the island, so you'll probably want to make your visit an overnight one. Private homestays, or casas particulares, have been a thing in Cuba since long before Airbnb. Regulated by the government yet run by individual Cubans, they're a great way to see the real Cuba, and range from hostel-like accommodations to funky and cool to a little bit luxe, and you can book them on Airbnb or pay cash in person.
In the nearest towns, Playa Larga and Playa Giron, you can find a tiny house right on the beach, a room at a house that includes horse and buggy rides, or a luxurious beachfront villa inside neighboring Parque Nacional Ciénaga de Zapata. The park is world-famous for its bird-watching, and you might easily spot a colorful parakeet or flamingo, but seeing a bee hummingbird, the world's smallest bird, might take some effort.
Another way to visit is to book a whirlwind day tour in an air-conditioned coach from Varadaro, Cuba's famed resort town with its idyllic beach and all-inclusive resorts. It's a long day, but you'll visit a crocodile farm and a replica native village, in addition to snorkeling time. From Havana, you can book a day tour to be driven to Punta Perdiz in a classic American car, like a 1955 Chevy Bel Air, if you like a side of nostalgia with your nature.