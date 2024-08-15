This Hidden Gem Destination Is One Of The Best Snorkeling Spots In The Caribbean

While a beautiful Caribbean island like Grand Cayman has some of the best-known — and most-visited — snorkeling spots in the world, intrepid adventurers willing to go the extra mile to make it to the coral reefs in Cuba's Bay of Pigs are in for a treat. Punta Perdiz is an unspoiled and uncrowded world-class snorkel and dive spot that you'll only have to share with a handful of worldly international travelers as you commune with the corals, sponges, and fish. The entire bay is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and as soon as you visit, you'll see why.

The name Bay of Pigs will ring a bell with history buffs, as the place where the Cold War briefly got a little heated. This is where U.S.-trained Cuban exiles landed in 1961 in an attempt to unseat Fidel Castro, but Castro's forces put the invasion down neatly in just three days. As such, on the bus ride from Havana, you'll see communist propaganda billboards that are a tourist attraction in their own right, a little glimpse into the history and culture of the revolution. Once you're here, you can leave the politics behind and call the bay Playa Girón the way locals do.