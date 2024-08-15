Head To This Vintage Beachfront Amusement Park In New York For Beautiful Views And Family Fun

It may not be America's oldest amusement park, but Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is pretty darn close. With roots dating back to the 1870s, this family fun spot has been delighting upstate New Yorkers for generations. As its name implies, Sylvan Beach is a beachside getaway with rides, games, and lots of tasty treats. Its popularity is so significant that it even earned a moniker — the Coney Island of Central New York. Located alongside the picturesque Oneida Lake, the amusement park is open from May to September each year. Plus, it's free to visit!

But don't think this vintage park is behind in the times. Although areas of it are historic in nature, it's still going through changes. It underwent a huge restoration that began in 2007 and was set to take 10 years. That plan included adding two new rides and fixing up current ones.

Proprietor Doug Waterbury, who bought the property with Yesterday's Royale in 2007, told the Observer-Dispatch that he wanted to maintain the park's aesthetic. He wanted to hang on to "the old-fashioned, old-time charm" to preserve it "kind of like an early 20th century Coney Island feel."