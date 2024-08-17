The Best Way To Keep Kids Well-Behaved During A Flight, According To A Flight Attendant
Flying can be rough on anybody, but kids have it particularly bad. It's not easy being cooped up in a small space with that much energy, and if they get restless or bored, they're bound to act up. As an adult, it's on you to keep things under control, which can feel like a lot of pressure, especially if you're barely holding it together yourself. So how do you keep kids well-behaved on a flight?
To find the answer, we turned to the advice of experienced flight attendant Agnes J. In an interview with Reader's Digest, she recommends "Once you've sat down, fastened your seat belts and gotten settled in, resist the urge to allow your toddler out of the seat to walk around." This can seem counterintuitive since moving about helps to get the wiggles out. However, she explains her reasoning. "If you let them get up to roam the aisles they normally lose it when it's time to sit back down."
We get it. After tasting freedom, it's hard to return to the confines of a seat. But ultimately, it's best if your kids know what to expect, so set some ground rules before taking off. Let them know that they can solely get up to use the bathroom. Otherwise — as the captain says — they should remain seated with their seatbelts on. Of course, this is easier said than done. Luckily, we have just the tips to keep your kids entertained and on their best behavior.
How to keep kids entertained in their seats
The key to keeping your kids entertained is planning ahead. Come equipped with their favorite toys and activities, but choose your props wisely. Puzzles have many small pieces that will inevitably fall and get lost between seats, leading to serious frustration. Keep it simple with storybooks, origami, modeling clay, or coloring pages. Keep loose items like crayons in a sealable plastic bag for easy access.
Although you may have rules around screentime at home, we'd ease up on a flight. After all, it's not like your kids can get much exercise. However, we wouldn't rely on the in-flight entertainment as it can be difficult for little ones to navigate, and may not have games or shows they like. Instead, bring a special device for streaming shows on the plane. Kids' tablets often have features like shock-resistant bumpers, blue-light filters, and parental controls. Just make sure to download everything you'll need before you board the plane.
Another tip for traveling with kids is to turn the flight into a special event. Head to the store a day or so before and let your kids pick a new project or toy. Let them know you'll be saving this item for the plane, so they have something to look forward to. When it comes time to board that flight, they'll be rushing to find their seats.
More ways to encourage good behavior on flights
Good behavior boils down to keeping your kids happy and comfortable, but that doesn't mean you have to run yourself ragged entertaining them. A little foresight goes a long way, and one way to keep your kids calm during the flight is to tire them out beforehand. Before an afternoon flight, head to the park, and if you're heading to the airport early, check if they have a play area. Worst case scenario, help them stretch their legs by walking around and spotting airplanes take off.
When kids get tired or hungry, it's only natural for them to get cranky... the same can be said for adults. Bring plenty of snacks along with your child's favorite stuffed animal for nap time. For extra cozy vibes, turn an airplane seat into a toddler's bed with this simple TikTok hack. Bring a big sweater or blanket and tuck one side into the seatback pocket and the other underneath your child.
Perhaps most importantly, lead by example. Be a polite passenger and don't make rookie flying mistakes. Keep your voice down and use headphones to listen to devices (bring extras for the kiddos). Don't crowd the next seat — unless you're cuddling with your children obviously. And of course, you can't expect your kids to stay in their seats if you don't. So pack that airplane pillow and a good book and settle in for the ride.