The Best Way To Keep Kids Well-Behaved During A Flight, According To A Flight Attendant

Flying can be rough on anybody, but kids have it particularly bad. It's not easy being cooped up in a small space with that much energy, and if they get restless or bored, they're bound to act up. As an adult, it's on you to keep things under control, which can feel like a lot of pressure, especially if you're barely holding it together yourself. So how do you keep kids well-behaved on a flight?

To find the answer, we turned to the advice of experienced flight attendant Agnes J. In an interview with Reader's Digest, she recommends "Once you've sat down, fastened your seat belts and gotten settled in, resist the urge to allow your toddler out of the seat to walk around." This can seem counterintuitive since moving about helps to get the wiggles out. However, she explains her reasoning. "If you let them get up to roam the aisles they normally lose it when it's time to sit back down."

We get it. After tasting freedom, it's hard to return to the confines of a seat. But ultimately, it's best if your kids know what to expect, so set some ground rules before taking off. Let them know that they can solely get up to use the bathroom. Otherwise — as the captain says — they should remain seated with their seatbelts on. Of course, this is easier said than done. Luckily, we have just the tips to keep your kids entertained and on their best behavior.

