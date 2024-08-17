Discover One Of America's Top Vacation Destinations In This Scenic Little Town On Maine's Coast

It may not be the first place that comes to mind when you consider the top vacation destinations in the world, but Real Simple magazine recently ranked Ogunquit, Maine No. 1 on a list of eight swoon-worthy summer getaways. The magazine polled travel pros for their top suggestions to curate the list, and Ogunquit holds a place of honor on a roster that includes the Greek Islands, Tokyo, and Alaskan cruises. The picture-perfect town on the southern coast of Maine, about an hour and a half north of Boston, boasts plenty of nostalgic appeal. It's a place where lobster buoys and fishing nets hang from weathered fences — and not in an ironic way. They just belong there.

In the seaside village of Perkins Cove — one of Ogunquit's main shopping and dining districts — fudge shops and fish shanties beckon visitors strolling the narrow streets. It's quintessential New England. In fact, if you've ever caught a rerun of the long-running '80s and '90s show "Murder She Wrote," you've already had an imaginary glimpse at Perkins Cove. The fictional coastal village of Cabot Cove, the show's setting, is loosely based on Ogunquit's Perkins Cove. A five-minute walk end to end, Perkins Cove is packed with galleries, restaurants, and gift shops. While it's a scenic village, it's also a working waterfront, home to dozens of commercial fishing and lobster boats.