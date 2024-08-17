Discover One Of America's Top Vacation Destinations In This Scenic Little Town On Maine's Coast
It may not be the first place that comes to mind when you consider the top vacation destinations in the world, but Real Simple magazine recently ranked Ogunquit, Maine No. 1 on a list of eight swoon-worthy summer getaways. The magazine polled travel pros for their top suggestions to curate the list, and Ogunquit holds a place of honor on a roster that includes the Greek Islands, Tokyo, and Alaskan cruises. The picture-perfect town on the southern coast of Maine, about an hour and a half north of Boston, boasts plenty of nostalgic appeal. It's a place where lobster buoys and fishing nets hang from weathered fences — and not in an ironic way. They just belong there.
In the seaside village of Perkins Cove — one of Ogunquit's main shopping and dining districts — fudge shops and fish shanties beckon visitors strolling the narrow streets. It's quintessential New England. In fact, if you've ever caught a rerun of the long-running '80s and '90s show "Murder She Wrote," you've already had an imaginary glimpse at Perkins Cove. The fictional coastal village of Cabot Cove, the show's setting, is loosely based on Ogunquit's Perkins Cove. A five-minute walk end to end, Perkins Cove is packed with galleries, restaurants, and gift shops. While it's a scenic village, it's also a working waterfront, home to dozens of commercial fishing and lobster boats.
Ogunquit, Maine: the long and winding road
Perkins Cove is also the starting — or ending, depending on which direction you're going — point of Marginal Way, a scenic 1.25-mile waterfront trail connecting Perkins Cove to Ogunquit Village. It takes about 20 minutes to power walk the winding path, but there's more to getting there than getting there fast. A leisurely perambulation is a more satisfying way to take in the expansive vistas. Named for its function as a margin dividing land and sea, Marginal Way is the result of dogged determination and a generous donation. At the turn of the 20th century, Josiah Chase Jr., a two-term Maine legislator, retired to Ogunquit, Maine. He was planning to subdivide his waterfront property and designate the shoreline trail as a shared space among homeowners. F. Raymond Brewster, a local architect and avid conservationist, had other plans. Gradually, Brewster convinced Chase to donate the land for public use. Three years before his death in 1928, Chase deeded the land to the Ogunquit Village Corporation.
Today, thanks to the donation, the public can rest or picnic at 39 strategically placed benches situated along the paved trail offer and enjoy sweeping ocean vistas. Fragrant plants including bayberry, honeysuckle, and bittersweet vine perfume the air as you pass by rocky cliffs, private homes, and sprawling resorts. Closer to Ogunquit Village, Little Beach gives a glimpse at things to come. A few more twists in the path and the splendor of Ogunquit's underrated three-mile-long sandy beach destination comes into view. It's a gorgeous mainstay on TripAdvisor's list of top 25 U.S. beach destinations, but be forewarned: Water temperature rarely reaches 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sea to shining sea
Nearing the end of the trail, Marginal Way takes a sharp left toward Shore Road in Ogunquit Village. At peak season, the transition can seem a bit abrupt. One minute, you're strolling along a scenic beach and the next you're caught up in a wave of pedestrians exploring downtown Ogunquit. For a relatively new town — Ogunquit separated from nearby Wells, Maine in 1980 — there's plenty of historic ambience. Dating to 1674, the Black Boar Inn is one of the oldest wooden structures in the United States. Although it may not be as pedestrian-friendly as tiny Perkins Cove, Ogunquit's main drag is jam-packed with art galleries, which is particularly appropriate since the coastal haven reigned as a top artists' colony for most of the 20th century.
Less than a mile south of Ogunquit's central business district, Ogunquit Playhouse stages a full calendar of performances every year from May through October. The roster of well-known stars who have graced its stage since it opened in 1933 reads like the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Another noteworthy destination, the Ogunquit Museum of American Art showcases the town's artistic heritage with a permanent collection and rotating exhibits. The three-acre sculpture garden on a cliff overlooking the coastline is especially stunning. Ogunquit may not be the first place that comes to mind when you consider the world's top vacation destinations, but maybe it should be.