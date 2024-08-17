This Coastal Tourist Town In Mexico Is An Underrated Gem For Outdoorsy Wine Lovers
Many people know that the Mediterranean is a dream destination for turquoise bays and great wine, but it's not always easy to make that kind of trip a reality. Heading to the breathtaking destinations in California that are America's answer to the Amalfi Coast is always a good option, but if you're aiming for an easy trip abroad to an oceanside paradise of wine and nature that isn't going to break the bank, look no further than Ensenada, Mexico.
The name of the third-largest city in Baja, California, will be familiar to some, as it's a common stop on cruise tours coming from the U.S. But Ensenada is far more than a pit stop en route to other destinations. Known as the "Cinderella of the Pacific," Ensenada's climate does a pretty convincing impression of the Mediterranean, featuring hot and dry summer days and cool evenings. That climate means Ensenada and its surrounding geography are perfect for producing wine. Add the fact that the city is nestled in the dramatic and beach-studded All Saints Bay, and you've got a great destination for outdoor lovers and wine enthusiasts alike.
The city is also known for its fisheries and, consequently, its fresh seafood. The fish tacos, a local specialty, have gained international fame, with UNESCO designating Ensenada as a Creative City in 2015 for its culinary merits. So, whether you're enjoying a casual meal at a waterfront taqueria or a gourmet dinner at a vineyard restaurant, Ensenada delivers.
Savor the flavors of Ensenada's wine country
The vineyards in the larger Ensenada municipality that the city is tied to account for 70% of Mexico's wine production, which is unsurprising, given that it's not far from the most underrated wine region you'll find in California. One well-known establishment in the Ensenada region is Bodegas de Santo Tomas, which was founded in 1888, a few years after the city was incorporated. Cava Miramar, located just a short walk from the city's cruise port, is one of the winery's three tasting rooms located in and around town. Here, visitors can take a guided tasting tour of the nearby city plaza or a more adventurous sailboat wine tour.
And while it's a 40-minute drive to the nearby town of Valle de Guadalupe, you'd be remiss not to check out the Adobe Guadalupe vineyard. Founded in 1997, the vineyards's 6-room inn was designed by Iranian architect Neil Haghighat and incorporates a Caspian Sea flair that blends perfectly into Ensenada's natural beauty. The vineyard-inn features tastings and elegant restaurant dining and produces a wide variety of wines ranging from merlot, malbec, and cabernet sauvignon to grenache, mourvedre, and syrah.
Ensenada's downtown has its fair share of wine bars as well, including Marismo Wine Bar, which often hosts country-themed wine tastings. If you're in the mood for a quick break from wine, though, check out Cantina Hussong's and Bar Andaluz, both of which claim to have invented Mexico's most famous cocktail: The margarita.
Discover Ensenada's outdoor attractions
When you're not sipping on Ensenada's excellent reds, whites, and rosés, make sure to take advantage of its beautiful natural surroundings. One of the more scenic and romantic ways of doing this is to visit La Bufadora, a natural marine geyser. About an hour drive from the city to the Punta Banda peninsula to Ensenada's south, it's well worth the ride, as the dramatic blowhole can shoot water up to 60 feet (20 meters) in the air.
Ensenada is also home to some stellar beaches, like Playa Hermosa. The beach's downtown location, located a fair distance away from the city's hotel and resort districts to its north and south, means you're less likely to encounter major tourist crowds. The white sandy beach features lounge chair rentals and being situated in a wide bay means there are plenty of waves for learning how to surf.
Ocean lovers who visit the city between January and March will be glad to know that Ensenada is one of the best locations for whale watching in Mexico, as gray whales pass by the northern Baja shores while migrating during these months. Whale-watching excursions in Ensenada tend to last around four hours and prices vary depending on the type of boat and number of people coming onboard. Whatever you end up doing in Ensenada, though, you won't regret taking the time to give this underrated cruise port city a closer look.