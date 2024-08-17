This Coastal Tourist Town In Mexico Is An Underrated Gem For Outdoorsy Wine Lovers

Many people know that the Mediterranean is a dream destination for turquoise bays and great wine, but it's not always easy to make that kind of trip a reality. Heading to the breathtaking destinations in California that are America's answer to the Amalfi Coast is always a good option, but if you're aiming for an easy trip abroad to an oceanside paradise of wine and nature that isn't going to break the bank, look no further than Ensenada, Mexico.

Advertisement

The name of the third-largest city in Baja, California, will be familiar to some, as it's a common stop on cruise tours coming from the U.S. But Ensenada is far more than a pit stop en route to other destinations. Known as the "Cinderella of the Pacific," Ensenada's climate does a pretty convincing impression of the Mediterranean, featuring hot and dry summer days and cool evenings. That climate means Ensenada and its surrounding geography are perfect for producing wine. Add the fact that the city is nestled in the dramatic and beach-studded All Saints Bay, and you've got a great destination for outdoor lovers and wine enthusiasts alike.

The city is also known for its fisheries and, consequently, its fresh seafood. The fish tacos, a local specialty, have gained international fame, with UNESCO designating Ensenada as a Creative City in 2015 for its culinary merits. So, whether you're enjoying a casual meal at a waterfront taqueria or a gourmet dinner at a vineyard restaurant, Ensenada delivers.

Advertisement