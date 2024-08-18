Avoid The Masses At These Little-Known Thai Islands Loaded With Postcard-Worthy Beaches

Thailand is an incredible beach destination because it allows travelers to enjoy luxury and adventure-focused vacations at more affordable prices. When planning your dream trip to Thailand, there are 10 islands that you need to know about for the perfect beach getaway. However, if you are looking for a secluded and off-the-beaten-path experience with untamed nature and the vibes of Leonardo DiCaprio's movie "The Beach," then we have another island for you to consider: Ko Lao Liang.

Advertisement

Located in the Andaman Sea off the coast of Thailand's Trang province, Ko Lao Liang — sometimes called the Lao Liang Islands in English because "ko" simply means island in Thai — include two small and secluded islands affectionately termed "elder brother" and "little brother." While the islands are sometimes home to temporary fishing villages, they have no permanent human settlements and only one hotel.

So, if you want a secluded postcard-worthy paradise without the crowds, then the Lao Liang Islands are the place to be. This is especially true because, while Ko Phi Phi Leh may be the island where "The Beach" was filmed, the island's popularity and jellyfish have made it overcrowded and even somewhat dangerous. As such, for a truly secluded and rugged adventure Phi Phi Leh is best traded for the more untouched and natural beauty of Lao Liang.

Advertisement