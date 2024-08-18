Avoid The Masses At These Little-Known Thai Islands Loaded With Postcard-Worthy Beaches
Thailand is an incredible beach destination because it allows travelers to enjoy luxury and adventure-focused vacations at more affordable prices. When planning your dream trip to Thailand, there are 10 islands that you need to know about for the perfect beach getaway. However, if you are looking for a secluded and off-the-beaten-path experience with untamed nature and the vibes of Leonardo DiCaprio's movie "The Beach," then we have another island for you to consider: Ko Lao Liang.
Located in the Andaman Sea off the coast of Thailand's Trang province, Ko Lao Liang — sometimes called the Lao Liang Islands in English because "ko" simply means island in Thai — include two small and secluded islands affectionately termed "elder brother" and "little brother." While the islands are sometimes home to temporary fishing villages, they have no permanent human settlements and only one hotel.
So, if you want a secluded postcard-worthy paradise without the crowds, then the Lao Liang Islands are the place to be. This is especially true because, while Ko Phi Phi Leh may be the island where "The Beach" was filmed, the island's popularity and jellyfish have made it overcrowded and even somewhat dangerous. As such, for a truly secluded and rugged adventure Phi Phi Leh is best traded for the more untouched and natural beauty of Lao Liang.
Why Ko Lao Liang might be the island for you
The biggest draw of Ko Lao Liang is that it is just as stunning as it is quiet and your days here will be spent on white sand beaches surrounded by clear teal water with views of nearby Sukorn Island in the distance. The Lao Liang Islands are part of Mu Ko Phetra National Park making them a great place to sit back at the hotel bar and relax as you take in the natural beauty of the karst islands. The Lao Liang islands are also a good place for rock climbing due to their impressive limestone cliffs that rival those of more famous beaches like Railay.
However, before you book your stay on Ko Lao Liang, it is important to know that due to the secluded nature of the islands and the fact that they are only open during in the dry season (from October to April), tented accommodation is the only choice available at the sibling islands' one hotel — Laoliang Beach Resort. Although, as one reviewer on Agoda noted, "it doesn't get too warm in the tents as they can be opened at [the] front and back ... and there is a fan in the tent." Other facilities on the islands are also quite basic with shared bathrooms and showers that don't have hot water.
What to do in Ko Lao Liang
If sleeping in a tent on the beach sounds like a blast to you, then Ko Lao Liang will treat you to picturesque uninterrupted ocean views (longboats aren't allowed to visit the island) and uncrowded beaches (the hotel can only accommodate up to 50 guests). However, just because the Lao Liang Islands are secluded with only one resort doesn't mean that there isn't anything to do besides lay on the beach and take in the view.
In fact, the resort offers plenty of adventures for its guests including scuba diving, snorkeling (although you should know how to safely snorkel around coral reefs before diving in), and boat and canoe rentals to explore the marine reserve and maybe even paddle out to the other "elder brother" island. For those days when you are too sunburned to spend on the beach, you can easily read in the resort's gardens or head to the lounge area to enjoy a little shade while catching up on some TV.
The easiest way to get to Ko Lao Liang is to fly into Trang International Airport and arrange for an airport transfer through the resort. This will cost around 600 Thai Baht. Alternatively, during the season, you can also reach the islands via the Tigerline Ferry which is available from many ports and islands in the Andaman Sea such as Ao Nang, Phuket, Lanta, Phi Phi, and even Langkawi in Malaysia.